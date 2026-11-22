Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised India's ancient civilisation and linguistic diversity, describing it as "simply amazing" while recalling a recent conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In an interview with Emir Kusturica, Putin spoke about India's cultural and linguistic richness, saying he was fascinated to learn how many people in the country speak its principal language. He recalled asking Modi about the number of people who speak the language, given India's population of around 1.5 billion.

According to Putin, the Prime Minister told him that approximately 600 million people speak the principal language. The Russian President said this meant that nearly two-thirds of India's population speak their own languages, while roughly one-third speak the language of the titular nation. "Isn't that amazing? Simply amazing," Putin remarked, expressing admiration for the country's linguistic diversity.

Putin says India's civilisation is ancient and interesting

Putin also described Indian civilisation as ancient and very interesting, adding that his curiosity about the country had grown as he learnt more about its history and culture. He said his recent conversation with Modi had further deepened his appreciation of India's cultural and linguistic diversity. The Russian President's remarks highlighted the range of languages and traditions that coexist within the country.

India is home to several linguistic communities, and Putin said he found the scale of this diversity particularly striking. His comments centred on how different languages and cultural identities have continued to exist within the same civilisation.

Putin draws comparison with Russian civilisation

During the interview, Putin also drew a comparison with Russia, saying its civilisation had allowed different peoples and ethnic communities to preserve their religions, traditions, languages and spiritual identities. He described this approach as one of the defining features of Russian civilisation, asserting that it had not sought to suppress the identities of the communities within it.

"Russian civilisation has never taken anyone under its thumb," Putin said, referring to the country's approach towards its different ethnic and cultural groups. His remarks placed India's linguistic diversity alongside Russia's multicultural character, with both countries being described in terms of their ability to accommodate different communities and traditions.

Putin recalls conversation with PM Modi

Putin's comments came as he reflected on his interaction with Modi and what he learnt about India's population and languages during their conversation. The Russian President said the discussion had made him more interested in understanding India's civilisation. He reiterated his admiration for the country's cultural depth and the coexistence of multiple linguistic identities.

By calling India's civilisation "simply amazing", Putin highlighted the country's distinctive linguistic composition and the continued presence of diverse languages within its population.

(With inputs from PTI)

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