No cakes or icecreams: Vladimir Putin has a unique style of celebrating birthday

Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin rests on a hill in Siberia during a break from state affairs ahead of his birthday. Russian president chose the Siberian taiga forest to go on a hike ahead of his birthday on Oct. 7.

Putin picks Siberian mushrooms over cakes on his birthday

Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin poses for a photo on a hill in Siberia during a break from state affairs ahead of his birthday. Russian president chose the Siberian taiga forest to go on a hike ahead of his birthday on Oct. 7.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who turned 67 on Monday departed for Siberia ahead of his birthday. Kremlin spokesperson, Dimitry Peskov told the media that the President is going to celebrate the day with his family and close ones in the countryside.

"The President spent his day in the Taiga, the dense forests of Siberia. He has enjoyed the nature and autumn forest," he said.

As per reports, the photos from his Siberian trip to the forests will be published at might night on Putin's birthday.