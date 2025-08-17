Putin demands full control of Donetsk, Luhansk; Zelenskyy unlikely to accept proposal: Report Ukraine war: In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Putin's forces have made a lot of gains since November last year. As of now, Russia controls around 70 per cent of Donetsk, but most of its western cities are under the control of Ukraine. In Luhansk, Russia controls nearly the entire region.

Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded a complete withdrawal of Kyiv from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as part of a deal to end the war in Ukraine. He put forth his demand during the Alaska summit with Donald Trump on August 15, where he assured the US President that he would "freeze the frontline" in regions such as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia if his demands were met.

In Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, Putin's forces occupy large portions of land, but the Russian leader has assured Trump that he would not launch new attacks to gain more territory, according to a report by the Financial Times. Except for the western part of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, Russian forces have complete control over the two regions.

Meanwhile, in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Putin's forces have made a lot of gains since November last year. As of now, Russia controls around 70 per cent of Donetsk, but most of its western cities are under the control of Ukraine. In Luhansk, Russia controls nearly the entire region.

Trump tells Zelenskyy about Putin's demands

Quoting sources, the Financial Times reported that Trump has told Volodymyr Zelenskyy about Putin's demands, but the Ukrainian President is unlikely to accept the Russian leader's proposal, especially the cessation of Donetsk. However, Zelenskyy is ready to discuss the issue with Trump when he meets the US President in Washington on Monday.

Putin may return parts of Sumy, Kharkiv

The Financial Times report also claimed that Putin is ready to return parts of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions to Ukraine, and Trump has already informed Zelenskyy about it. However, the offer has been termed 'unserious' by Ukrainian officials as Russia only holds a small portion of the two regions.

Zelenskyy ready to meet Putin

According to media reports, Zelenskyy has informed Trump that he is ready to hold a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin. Early, Trump had also proposed holding a trilateral meeting to resolve all issues between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin ready to ensure Ukraine's 'security'

While briefing the press after meeting Trump in Alaska, Putin had said that Ukraine's security must be ensured. However, he warned Ukraine and the European countries to ensure that they do not try "to disrupt the emerging progress".

"I would like to hope that the understanding we have reached will allow us to get closer to that goal and open the way to peace in Ukraine," he said on Friday.