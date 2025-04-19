Putin announces Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, urges Kyiv to follow suit Putin announces a temporary Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, urging Kyiv to reciprocate, while fighting continues in key regions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a temporary Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, which will last from 6 p.m. Moscow time (1500 GMT) on Saturday until midnight (2100 GMT) following Easter Sunday, the Kremlin announced. Putin's decision to halt military operations for the holiday was made on humanitarian grounds, and he expressed hope that the Ukrainian side would reciprocate the gesture.

In a meeting with Russia's Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, Putin stated, "Guided by humanitarian considerations, today from 18:00 to 00:00 from Sunday to Monday, the Russian side declares an Easter truce. I order that all military actions be stopped for this period." He further emphasized that Russian troops must remain alert to any potential violations of the ceasefire, warning that any aggressive actions from the enemy would be met with a swift response.

Despite this declaration, fighting in certain areas of Ukraine has continued. On the same day as Putin’s announcement, Russia's Ministry of Defense reported that its forces had successfully pushed Ukrainian troops from one of their last remaining strongholds in the Kursk region.

In a related development, Russian and North Korean forces have nearly pushed Ukrainian forces out of a key region where Ukrainian troops had launched a surprise incursion last year. This recent push has significantly reduced Kyiv’s leverage in the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia had launched a new wave of attacks, firing 87 exploding drones and decoys overnight into Saturday. Ukrainian forces were able to intercept 33 of the drones, while another 36 were likely neutralized through electronic jamming efforts.

In southern Ukraine, Russian strikes caused damage to farms in the Odesa region and sparked fires in the Sumy region. Fortunately, the fires were quickly contained, and no casualties were reported. Additionally, Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed that its air defence systems successfully shot down two Ukrainian drones during the same period.

As both sides continue to engage in military operations, the temporary ceasefire declared by Putin provides a brief pause in hostilities, though it remains uncertain whether the Ukrainian side will honour the truce. The situation in the region remains tense, with further developments expected in the coming days.

