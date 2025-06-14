Putin and Trump discuss Middle East crisis, Iran nuclear deal and Ukraine war in high-stakes phone call Putin and Trump held a 50-minute call discussing the Middle East crisis, Iran nuclear talks, and the Ukraine war, signaling potential diplomatic shifts.

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump held a 50-minute phone call on Saturday to discuss a rapidly deteriorating situation in the Middle East, possible revival of Iran nuclear negotiations, and the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov.

Middle East escalation at center of talks

The conversation came amid growing fears of a wider regional war following Israel's recent airstrikes on Iranian military infrastructure, which Tehran has vowed to respond to. Ushakov described the call as “meaningful and very useful,” emphasising that “the dangerous escalation of the situation in the Middle East was naturally at the center of the exchange of opinions.”

Putin reportedly informed Trump about his recent phone contacts with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He reiterated Russia’s longstanding proposal to seek “mutually acceptable agreements” on the Iranian nuclear issue, which has once again become a flashpoint in global diplomacy.

According to Russian media, Putin also criticised what he called “Israel’s disproportionate actions against Iran,” expressing concern that further military escalation could destabilise the region beyond recovery.

Trump, who is widely expected to run in the upcoming U.S. election, described the situation as “very alarming,” and both leaders agreed not to rule out the possibility of returning to negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal.

Ukraine war and Istanbul agreements

The two leaders also touched on the ongoing war in Ukraine, now in its third year. Ushakov stated that Putin updated Trump on the implementation of agreements reached during recent peace talks in Istanbul on June 2, including prisoner exchanges and humanitarian corridors.

Putin reaffirmed Russia’s willingness to resume negotiations with Ukraine, suggesting that talks could resume after June 22. “Russia is ready to continue dialogue,” he said, according to Kremlin sources.

Trump reportedly expressed interest in a “speedy resolution” to the conflict and asked for details on the status of ongoing military operations and the humanitarian situation in contested regions such as Donetsk and Kharkiv.

The call comes as fighting intensifies along the eastern frontlines, where Ukrainian forces have recently reported renewed Russian drone and artillery assaults.

Personal exchange and historic reflection

Despite the weight of geopolitical issues, the leaders also exchanged personal pleasantries. Putin congratulated Trump on his birthday and Flag Day, and both men recalled the wartime alliance between the U.S. and the Soviet Union during World War II.

“They expressed satisfaction that their current relationship allows for the direct discussion of pressing global issues,” Ushakov noted.

Implications and reactions

The call underscores Trump’s continued influence on the international stage, even while out of office. Although the U.S. State Department has not officially commented on the call, some Western analysts view the conversation as an informal backchannel that could shape the trajectory of future diplomacy under a potential second Trump administration.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin's publicisation of the conversation is being interpreted by some as a move to signal openness to international engagement—while simultaneously reinforcing Moscow's position on the Middle East and Ukraine conflicts.

With tensions escalating across multiple regions, the Putin-Trump dialogue highlights how private diplomacy may yet play a role in addressing some of the world’s most volatile crises.