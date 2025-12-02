PTI plans protests seeking access to Imran Khan amid death claims; Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi The PTI has submitted a list of six lawyers to Adiala Jail authority, requesting a meeting with Imran Khan. The party has also appealed to its supporters across Pakistan to gather outside the jail.

Islamabad:

Jailed leader Imran Khan’s supporters will today hold a big protest against Shehbaz Sharif government, seeking to know the condition of PTI chief amid rumours of his assassination inside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

PTI MPs are set to stage a massive protest outside the Islamabad High Court, while Imran Khan’s sisters, along with their supporters, will hold a demonstration outside Adiala Jail. Security around the jail has been heightened.

The PTI has submitted a list of six lawyers to Adiala Jail authority, requesting a meeting with Imran Khan. The party has also appealed to its supporters across Pakistan to gather outside the jail.

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi

Amid the planned demonstrations, the Pakistan government has placed security agencies on high alert. Section 144 has been imposed in Rawalpindi and all roads leading to Adiala Jail have been sealed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and PTI leader Sohail Afridi has repeatedly been denied permissions to meet Imran Khan. Afridi held a protest outside Adiala Jail jail and said a massive protest will be held across Pakistan if information about the PTI chief is not made available to them.

“It is deeply alarming for the entire nation that Imran Khan’s meetings continue to be blocked by the authorities. As CM Sohail Afridi stated, it has now been 28 days since 4th November and he has not been allowed to meet a single person.This must end immediately , his meetings must be restored without further delay,” PTI Canada X handle posted.

Imran Khan death claims

Social media has been flooded with unverified claims about the death of Imran Khan. The speculation intensified after the Baluchistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs alleged that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, along with Army Chief Asim Munir, orchestrated a plot to assassinate Khan inside Adyala Jail in Rawalpindi.