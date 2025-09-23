Protests against Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni turn violent in several cities in the country, here's why Violent protests have erupted in Italy against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after the country refrained from recognising Palestine. Demonstrators clashed with police, causing disruptions in Milan and Rome.

Rome:

France formally recognised Palestine as an independent country as President Emmanuel Macron announced the decision during a United Nations meeting on the Middle East peace process. In the past 36 hours, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Portugal have also recognised Palestine as a sovereign nation. Israel and the United States have not yet recognised Palestine, and Italy has also refrained from doing so. This has triggered violent protests against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni across Italy.

Pro-Palestine demonstrations have begun against the Italian government as protesters are demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. In Milan, hundreds of protesters dressed in black entered the central train station. They were armed with sticks and clashed with police, throwing smoke bombs, bottles, and stones. Fires and vandalism were reported across the station, with damage to government buildings and public property.

Clashes between protesters and police

Due to the violent protests, train services have been halted and ports have been closed. In Rome and Milan, as many as ten protesters were taken into custody. More than 60 police personnel were injured during the demonstrations as thousands took to the streets, blocking roads, and protesting at railway stations. Clashes with police also escalated as demonstrators demanded support for Gaza.

What Giorgia Meloni said?

In the southern port city of Naples, a major hub for trade, protesters attempted to block streets and demonstrated at railway stations. Police used water cannons to control the crowds. Meloni has made her stance clear, stating that continuous protests are being held in Italy to pressure her government, but her position on the matter remains firm.

How many countries have recognised Palestinian statehood?

So far, Palestine has been recognised by 152 countries, including India, France, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia. This accounts for nearly 78 percent of United Nations member states. India recognised Palestine in 1988. However, countries like Israel, the United States, Italy, Japan, and a few others have not granted recognition.

