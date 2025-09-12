Protestors torch Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu; smoke and flames engulf building | Video Violent protests erupted in Nepal after the government, in an abrupt move, banned over 26 social media platforms in the country. Gen Z protesters took to the streets and responded with vandalism and arson against the order.

Kathmandu:

The iconic Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu has been severely damaged by fire set by protestors amid the unrest in Nepal. The videos of the iconic five-star property have been getting fervently viral across social media platforms.

Though the structure of the Hilton remains standing, the building’s exterior is blackened and charred after being set on fire on Tuesday by angry protestors.

Drone footage from Wednesday evening revealed smoke continuing to rise from the burned structures.

Located in the heart of Kathmandu’s heart, the tallest hotel was opened in July 2024. Just over a year old, it represented an important new development in Nepal’s hospitality industry.

Oli hailed Hilton Hotel as tourism booster at inauguration event in 2024

The then-PM KP Sharma Oli inaugurated the hotel and said this would provide a major boost to Nepal's tourism and hospitality sectors.

Hilton Hotel is located just four kilometres from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA). Many of Kathmandu’s iconic tourist destinations, including Kathmandu Durbar Square, Patan Durbar Square, Pashupatinath Temple, Swayambhunath, and the City Center, are also only a short drive from this luxurious five-star hotel.

Nepal protests

Violent protests erupted in Nepal after the government, in an abrupt move, banned over 26 social media platforms in the country. Gen Z protesters took to the streets and responded with vandalism and arson against the order. The government withdrew the order after the unrest, but the demonstrations failed to cease as they gradually turned into an anti-corruption movement.

Houses of several leaders were damaged during the unrest. Several establishments, including the Supreme Court and banks, were severely damaged by the protesters. The army took control amid the deteriorating situation.

Sushila Karki to take oath as Nepal interim prime minister

After days of unrest and intense discussions about who should lead the country through the current crisis, sources indicate that former Chief Justice Sushila Karki will be sworn in as the interim prime minister of Nepal tonight.

Karki’s appointment as head of the interim government follows marathon talks between Gen Z protesters, Nepalese Army and President Ram Chandra Poudel. These discussions resulted in the acceptance of the protesters' key demands— dissolving the Parliament and naming Karki as the interim prime minister.