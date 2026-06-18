'Priya Mitra Narendra' to 'Jai Hind': Macron's farewell message for PM Modi in Hindi steals spotlight | WATCH

Paris:

French President Emmanuel Macron added a personal touch to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France by delivering a farewell message in Hindi, highlighting the growing warmth between the two nations. The gesture came at the end of PM Modi's visit for the G7 Summit, where he held a series of high-level meetings with global leaders and strengthened India's diplomatic outreach. In a video message, Macron greeted PM Modi in Hindi and expressed his happiness over the visit. "Priya mitra Narendra, mujhe bahut khushi hai, daure ke liye swagat karte, France Bharat ki dosti amar rahe."

After delivering the message, Macron smiled and remarked, "I hope it was correct." He then continued in English, saying, "Thank you for your visit. Thank you for our friendship. It was a very fruitful visit. France loves you. We are looking forward to seeing you again soon, in February. Jai Hind."

The French President's remarks quickly drew attention, with the Hindi message being viewed as a reflection of the close personal rapport between the two leaders and the deepening strategic partnership between India and France.

PM Modi's France visit focused on strategic cooperation

Prime Minister Modi was in France to attend the G7 Summit, where he participated in discussions on key global challenges and held bilateral engagements with several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump. A major highlight of the visit was Modi's meeting with President Macron at Villa Kerylos in Nice on June 14. The meeting was their first since India and France elevated their ties to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership" earlier this year. During their discussions, the two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the rapid expansion of cooperation across multiple sectors.

Defence partnership gets fresh push

Defence cooperation remained a key focus area during the talks. Both leaders acknowledged the strong momentum in military collaboration and agreed to further strengthen cooperation through co-design, co-development and co-production of advanced defence platforms and technologies. Notably, India and France have significantly expanded defence ties over the years, with cooperation ranging from fighter aircraft and naval systems to emerging technologies and strategic security initiatives. The leaders also reiterated their commitment to enhancing long-term defence industrial partnerships that align with India's self-reliance goals.

Expanding cooperation in space sector

The two sides also discussed ways to deepen cooperation in the space sector, an area where India and France share a long history of collaboration. PM Modi and Macron explored opportunities in human spaceflight programmes, space situational awareness and advanced research initiatives. They also stressed the importance of increasing private sector participation and creating new avenues for collaboration between companies from both countries. Officials said the discussions reflected a shared vision to leverage technology and innovation for future growth.

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