Britain's shadow minister Priti Patel wants China on UK’s national security risk list

Priti Patel is a frontline member of the opposition Conservative Party.

On Sunday, UK's former home secretary, Priti Patel called for China to be placed high up on the list of countries that pose a national security risk to the UK. In an interview with Sunday Times, Patel said that the China should be up on the list. The list seeks to compel all those working for foreign powers to declare their lobbying to avert any security risks.

Patel, the 52-year-old Indian-origin frontline member of the Opposition Conservative Party, who also serves as Britain’s shadow foreign secretary, said, "It’s clearly complicated legislation, but China should always be up there."

Patel's statement comes in the backdrop of a recent scandal engulfing Buckingham Palace. It is being reported that an alleged Chinese spy gained access to the Buckingham Palace circles through Prince Andrew – the younger brother of King Charles III.

Calling China an 'extraordinary regime', the shadow minister alleged it of undertaking incursions in the UK through national security, and intellectual property, along with cyber activity and misinformation. She added that during the COVID period, misinformation, and disinformation were significant.

Patel attacks PM Starmer over meeting with Jinping

She also attacked the Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Cabinet for prioritising trade ties with China over national security.

“I’m just beyond concerned in terms of the direction of travel that Labour is choosing with China for a range of reasons, Hong Kong being one of them. Don’t forget Starmer met President Xi Jinping just hours before 45 pro-democracy activists were arrested and put in prison in Hong Kong,” she said, of Starmer’s meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil last month.

The former home secretary said she remained “sceptical” of the Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok and would want to consider joining the US in imposing a ban on it in Britain.

What is China's 'super embassy'?

Patel also expressed concerns over a new so-called “super embassy” being planned by China at a site purchased near the Tower of London in 2018. hile the proposal was rejected by the local Tower Hamlets Council in 2022 following objections from police and residents, the application has now been escalated for review by UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

“It fills me with absolute horror that Angela Rayner is in charge of making the decision. I think the country should be pretty worried about it too,” Patel told 'The Sunday Times'.

The pro-Brexit shadow minister also expressed concerns over the Labour government’s stance towards closer relations with the European Union (EU).

As one of the early contenders to succeed Rishi Sunak as party leader following the disastrous general election result for the Tories in July, Patel told the newspaper that she feels “more motivated than ever” to put her “shoulder to the wheel” to help transform her party’s dismal electoral fortunes and put Badenoch on the path to power in time for the next polls in five years.

