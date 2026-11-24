Two men have been arrested following a reported break-in at Anmer Hall, the country residence of Prince William and Princess Catherine, on the royal family's Sandringham estate in eastern England, British police said on Tuesday.

Norfolk Police said officers were called on Monday evening following reports of suspicious activity at an address on the estate. After conducting searches with the help of police dogs, drones and a helicopter, officers arrested two men on suspicion of burglary and trespassing.

Police confirmed that the property was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

According to a report by The Sun, masked men broke into Anmer Hall on Monday night when William, Kate and their children were not present.

Prince William was in London on Tuesday, where he met Prime Minister Andy Burnham at 10 Downing Street. Meanwhile, Kensington Palace said it would not comment on security matters.

The late Queen Elizabeth II gifted Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom property about 171 kilometres north of London, to the couple as a wedding present. The Prince and Princess of Wales use it as their country residence, particularly during weekends.

The family spends most of its time at Forest Lodge in Windsor, west of London, which William and Kate have described as their "forever home".

Previous security breaches at royal properties

Royal residences have witnessed several security breaches over the years.

In October 2024, burglars broke into the Windsor Castle estate and stole a pickup truck and a quad bike from a farm building. King Charles III and Queen Camilla were not at the castle at the time.

In another incident in 2021, a man carrying a crossbow was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Jaswant Singh Chail was later sentenced to nine years in prison after admitting to plotting to kill Queen Elizabeth II, saying he had been encouraged by a chatbot.

One of the most notable security breaches occurred in 1982, when intruder Michael Fagan entered the Queen's private chambers at Buckingham Palace while she was in bed. He reportedly spoke with the monarch for around 10 minutes before she raised the alarm after he asked for a cigarette.

Fagan was subsequently sent to a psychiatric hospital. After his release, he was later imprisoned for unrelated criminal offences.

With inputs from AP

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