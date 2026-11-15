Prince William and Kate Middleton to visit India after her cancer remission? Here's why it matters

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to visit India for the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Mumbai on November 17. The visit marks the royal couple's first joint overseas trip since 2022 and their return to India nearly a decade after their previous visit together in 2016. It also holds significance for Princess Kate, as it marks another important step in her gradual return to international royal engagements following her cancer diagnosis.

Kensington Palace announced on November 14 that the Prince and Princess of Wales would travel to Mumbai for the environmental awards ceremony and a series of engagements focused on innovation, sustainability and youth leadership. The visit will also highlight the longstanding relationship between India and the United Kingdom. India has particular importance for this year's Earthshot Prize, an initiative launched by Prince William in 2021 to recognise innovative solutions to climate change and other global environmental challenges. The 2026 edition has received approximately 7,000 nominations from 169 countries, with organisers selecting 15 finalists.

Why is India hosting the 2026 Earthshot Prize?

India's technological capabilities, rich biodiversity and young population were among the reasons highlighted by Prince William when the 2026 awards were announced in February. Describing India's potential, the Prince said the country was a global technology leader and home to 8 per cent of the world's biodiversity. He also highlighted its large young population and growing contribution to climate innovation.

The 2026 ceremony is expected to be the biggest edition of the Earthshot Prize so far, bringing together approximately 5,000 attendees. These will include heads of state, young people, academics, scientists, business leaders, innovators, philanthropists and representatives of indigenous communities. The event will recognise solutions addressing some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges, including climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental degradation.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility among 15 Earthshot Prize finalists

India will also have representation among this year's finalists. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, one of the country's major electric three-wheeler manufacturers, is among the 15 initiatives selected for the 2026 Earthshot Prize. Other finalists include Argentina-based Satellites on Fire, an artificial intelligence-powered wildfire detection and alert platform, and Yellowstone to Yukon, a conservation collaboration focused on connecting a vast mountain landscape.

The selection of an Indian company among the finalists brings attention to the country's contribution to environmental innovation, particularly in the mobility sector. With the awards ceremony taking place in Mumbai, the event will offer an international platform for innovators and organisations working towards sustainable solutions.

Kate Middleton's return to overseas royal engagements

The India visit is also significant for Princess Kate, who announced her cancer diagnosis in January 2024. At the time, she revealed that she was undergoing chemotherapy and stepped back from several public engagements to focus on her treatment and recovery. In early 2025, the Princess announced that her cancer was in remission and gradually resumed her royal responsibilities.

The upcoming trip will mark her first appearance at an Earthshot Prize ceremony since 2022. She did not accompany Prince William to the subsequent editions held in Singapore in 2023, Cape Town in 2024 and Rio de Janeiro in 2025. In May, Kate undertook a solo international visit to Reggio Emilia in northern Italy, marking her first overseas trip in more than two years. Her return to international engagements has been gradual, with her health and recovery remaining a priority.

Prince William and Kate's last India visit was in 2016

The royal couple last visited India together in 2016, when their tour included Mumbai, New Delhi, Kaziranga National Park in Assam and the Taj Mahal in Agra. Their November visit will bring them back to the country after nearly a decade. Apart from attending the Earthshot Prize ceremony, the couple will participate in engagements celebrating innovation, sustainability, youth leadership and the connections between India and the United Kingdom.

For Prince William, the Mumbai ceremony is an opportunity to bring the Earthshot Prize to a country he has described as an important centre for technological innovation and environmental solutions. For Kate, the visit marks another milestone in her return to overseas royal duties. The 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony will take place in Mumbai on November 17, bringing together global leaders, environmental innovators and representatives from different sectors to celebrate ideas aimed at building a more sustainable future.

(Input by: ANI)

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