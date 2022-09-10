Saturday, September 10, 2022
     
  4. Prince Harry, Meghan pay floral tributes to the Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan pay floral tributes to the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II's death: The two princes and their wives took time to study the bouquets before waving at crowds of wellwishers pressed against road barriers outside the gates of Windsor Castle.

AP Reported By: AP London Published on: September 10, 2022 23:02 IST
William and Kate were seen shaking hands and speaking with
Image Source : AP William and Kate were seen shaking hands and speaking with members of the public. It was the two couples' first public appearance since the queen died on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II's death: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have joined Prince William and his wife Kate at Windsor Castle to view floral tributes left by the public in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

The two princes and their wives took time to study the bouquets before waving at crowds of wellwishers pressed against road barriers outside the gates of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

William and Kate were seen shaking hands and speaking with members of the public. It was the two couples' first public appearance since the queen died on Thursday. 

