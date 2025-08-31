Advertisement
PM Modi China Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had previously met in Russia's Kazan in 2024 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
Beijing/Tianjin:

With hopes to improve ties between New Delhi and Beijing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday. The meeting, which will likely be held at noon local time (9.30 am IST), will be the second summit between PM Modi and Jinping in the last 10 months. The two leaders had previously met in Russia's Kazan in 2024 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. This is also the first visit of PM Modi to China in the last seven years, and it is seen as a key step to improving ties between the two nations that plunged to a new low following the Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh in 2020. The meeting also comes at a time when both India and China are facing constant pressure from the US over trade and buying Russian crude oil. 

 

  • 8:47 AM (IST)Aug 31, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    OPINION | Modi, Putin, Xi meeting: Signs of a new world order?

    The world's attention is now focused on the forthcoming meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin. Modi's meeting with Xi is scheduled for Sunday, before he attends the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). This is Modi's first visit to China after seven years. Click here to read more.

  • 8:33 AM (IST)Aug 31, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM speaks to Ukraine's Zelenskyy

    On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He posted on X: "Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction."  

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Aug 31, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Vladimir Putin arrives in China

    Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in China at the start of a four-day visit. President Putin will first attend the two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin. 

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Aug 31, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi to meet Russia's Putin

    During his visit to China for the SCO Summit, PM Modi will also meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

  • 7:58 AM (IST)Aug 31, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Visuals from Tianjin

    China: Visuals from Tianjin, the host city of the SCO Summit (August 31–September 1). PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit.

  • 7:28 AM (IST)Aug 31, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM's first visit to China in 7 years

    This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to China in the last seven years. The previous visit had come before the 2020 Galwan Valley clash that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and many other Chinese personnel. 

  • 7:15 AM (IST)Aug 31, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi to meet Xi Jinping today at SCO Summit: Key discussions on India-China ties

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival at Binhai International Airport in Tianjin, China, on Saturday. The Prime Minister's visit to China marks his first in seven years and comes ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, which will take place from Sunday, August 31. Click here to read more.

  • 7:14 AM (IST)Aug 31, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi arrival in China

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China on Saturday after concluding his two-day visit to Japan.

  • 7:13 AM (IST)Aug 31, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    2nd meeting in 10 months!

    This will be the second meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the last 10 months. The two leaders previously met in Russia's Kazan in 2024 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. 

  • 7:13 AM (IST)Aug 31, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Meeting at noon

    The meeting between PM Modi and China's Xi Jinping would be held at noon local time (9.30 am IST)

     

  • 7:12 AM (IST)Aug 31, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi to meet Xi Jinping today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping today.

     

