Live PM Modi China Visit: PM to meet President Xi today; Putin arrives in Tianjin PM Modi China Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had previously met in Russia's Kazan in 2024 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Beijing/Tianjin:

With hopes to improve ties between New Delhi and Beijing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday. The meeting, which will likely be held at noon local time (9.30 am IST), will be the second summit between PM Modi and Jinping in the last 10 months. The two leaders had previously met in Russia's Kazan in 2024 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. This is also the first visit of PM Modi to China in the last seven years, and it is seen as a key step to improving ties between the two nations that plunged to a new low following the Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh in 2020. The meeting also comes at a time when both India and China are facing constant pressure from the US over trade and buying Russian crude oil.