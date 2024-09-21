PM Modi in US LIVE: Prime Minister arrives in Philadelphia ahead of Quad Summit

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi greets officials at the Philadelphia International Airport as he begins his US visit.

PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for a three-day visit to the United States, where he will take part in the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. He will join Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida as Biden hosts the summit in the final weeks of his presidency.

The Prime Minister, before departing for the important US visit, said that the Quad Summit has emerged as a platform to work for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. He said he was looking forward to meeting with President Joe Biden and interacting with the Indian diaspora. Modi will also address a gathering of the Indian community and address the UN 'Summit of the Future' at the General Assembly in New York during his visit.