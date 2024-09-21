Saturday, September 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. PM Modi in US LIVE: Prime Minister arrives in Philadelphia ahead of Quad Summit
Live now

PM Modi in US LIVE: Prime Minister arrives in Philadelphia ahead of Quad Summit

PM Modi in US: The Indian Prime Minister said before his departure that he looked forward to meeting US President Joe Biden and the Indian diaspora during his three-day visit. He will also address a gathering of the Indian community and address the UN 'Summit of the Future'.

Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Philadelphia Updated on: September 21, 2024 20:18 IST
PM Modi arrives in US
Image Source : ANI PM Modi greets officials at the Philadelphia International Airport as he begins his US visit.

PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for a three-day visit to the United States, where he will take part in the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. He will join Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida as Biden hosts the summit in the final weeks of his presidency.

The Prime Minister, before departing for the important US visit, said that the Quad Summit has emerged as a platform to work for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. He said he was looking forward to meeting with President Joe Biden and interacting with the Indian diaspora. Modi will also address a gathering of the Indian community and address the UN 'Summit of the Future' at the General Assembly in New York during his visit.

 

Live updates :PM Modi in US

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 21, 2024 8:16 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    PM Modi disembarks from plane at Philadelphia as he begins US Visit

    PM Narendra Modi arrives in Philadelphia as he begins his three-day visit to the United States

  • Sep 21, 2024 8:05 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    PM Modi to hold bilateral meetings with Biden, other leaders

    Modi will also hold separate bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders on the margins of the Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, and the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly in New York.

  • Sep 21, 2024 7:59 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Chants of 'Modi, Modi' in Delaware ahead of PM's arrival in US | WATCH

    PM Modi will attend the Quad Leaders' Summit in US President Joe Biden's hometown of Delaware later today.

  • Sep 21, 2024 7:44 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    PM Modi arrives in US

    PM Modi arrives in the US, to participate in President Biden-hosted Quad Leaders' summit and to address an event at the United Nations General Assembly.

  • Sep 21, 2024 7:31 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    No meeting between Modi, Bangladesh's Yunus at UNGA

    Bangladesh’s Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain on Saturday said that Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus will not be meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, according to media reports.

  • Sep 21, 2024 7:30 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Indian diaspora awaits PM Modi's arrival in Philadelphia | WATCH

  • Sep 21, 2024 7:29 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Biden to hear about PM Modi's historic trip to Ukraine

    Ahead of PM Modi's arrival in the US, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said President Joe Biden will hear about the Indian leader's historic trip to Ukraine and they will speak about China's actions in the South China Sea. "India should step up and support the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and that every country everywhere should refrain from supplying inputs to Russia's war machine for it to be able to continue to prosecute this brutal war," he added.

  • Sep 21, 2024 7:26 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Will PM Modi meet Donald Trump?

    Earlier this week, former US President Donald Trump, who is in the race for White House again this November, claimed that PM Modi would meet him during his three-day visit to the country. However, the Ministry of External Affairs did not specify if the meeting is scheduled as yet.

  • Sep 21, 2024 7:25 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    PM Modi's full itinerary

    September 21: He will begin the US visit with participation in the Quad Summit with leaders of the US, Australia, and Japan.

    September 22: PM Modi will address a gathering of the Indian community on 22 September in New York. He will also interact with the CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology. He is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape.

    September 23: The Prime Minister will address the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The theme of the Summit is ‘Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow’. On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister would be holding bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest.

  • Sep 21, 2024 7:25 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    PM Modi to discuss Ukraine, China with US President Biden

    US President Joe Biden and PM Narendra Modi will discuss Ukraine and China during their bilateral meeting, Reuters reported quoting US NSA Jake Sullivan.

  • Sep 21, 2024 7:23 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    What did PM Modi say before departing to US?

    The Prime Minister, before departing for the important US visit, said that the Quad Summit has emerged as a platform to work for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. "Today, I am embarking on a three day visit to the United States of America to participate in the Quad Summit being hosted by President Biden in his hometown Wilmington and to address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly in New York. I look forward to joining my colleagues President Biden, Prime Minister Albanese and Prime Minister Kishida for the Quad Summit. The forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

  • Sep 21, 2024 7:22 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    PM Modi to arrive shortly in US

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to land shortly in Philadelphia International Airport to begin his three-day visit.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement