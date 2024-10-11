President Macron condoles Ratan Tata’s death, says 'France has lost a dear friend'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AP France President Emmanuel Macron and Ratan Tata.

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his profound condolences following the death of Indian industrialist Ratan Tata. Macron remarked that France had lost a dear friend in India, highlighting Tata's visionary leadership, which had contributed significantly to the growth of innovation and manufacturing industries in both nations.

Taking to X Macron wrote, "France has lost a dear friend from India. I extend my deepest condolences to his loved ones and the people of India. Tata will always be remembered with great respect."

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of the Tata Group and Tata Sons, passed away on October 9, 2024, at 86. His funeral was held with full state honours at the Worli crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Tata's death has prompted tributes from global leaders who have lauded his visionary leadership, philanthropic efforts, and lasting impact on international relations.

Nepal's Prime Minister, K.P. Sharma Oli, also expressed his sorrow on social media. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Ratan Tata, a true titan of industry. His visionary leadership in business as well as philanthropy touched a vast number of lives, reaching far beyond India. His legacy and the positive impact on society will be cherished."

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, took to the platform 'X' to reflect on his last meeting with Tata. "My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji," Pichai wrote.

As the world pays tribute to Ratan Tata, his contributions to the business landscape and societal welfare continue to resonate, leaving a lasting impression on generations to come.