Pope Leo XIV makes history, becomes first pontiff to vote in US election; casts mail-in ballot

Pope Leo XIV has made history by becoming the first pontiff to vote in a US election. The Vatican on Friday confirmed that the Chicago-born Pope had cast his vote through a mail-in ballot for the upcoming US midterm elections scheduled for November 3, 2026.

The Holy See Press Office said Pope Leo exercised his voting rights as an American citizen and submitted his postal ballot in Chicago. The Vatican also highlighted his belief that participating in democratic processes is both a right and a responsibility of every citizen.

Pope Leo XIV casts vote as US citizen

According to the Vatican's official statement, Pope Leo XIV has consistently exercised his right to vote whenever he has been eligible as a US citizen. The pontiff, who was born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, continued this practice by submitting his mail-in ballot for the November midterm elections. The Vatican also confirmed that he voted during his years of residence in Peru whenever he was eligible to do so.

"The Holy Father expresses his belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes," the Vatican statement said. Pope Leo XIV became the first American-born head of the Catholic Church when he was elected pontiff in May 2025. His decision to vote has drawn attention because of the historic significance of an incumbent Pope participating in a US election.

What are the US midterm elections 2026?

The United States will hold its midterm elections on November 3, 2026. The elections take place halfway through a president's four-year term and determine the political composition of the US Congress. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives will be contested, along with 35 of the Senate's 100 seats. Voters in 36 states will also elect their governors, besides choosing representatives for various state and local positions.

Why are the midterm elections important for Donald Trump?

The November elections are significant for President Donald Trump as they will determine which party controls the House of Representatives and the Senate. The outcome could influence the progress of his legislative agenda and the balance of political power in Washington. With voters set to decide control of both chambers, the midterms are being closely watched across the country.

Pope Leo XIV's vote has also brought attention to the importance of civic participation, with the Vatican reiterating that democratic engagement is both a right and a duty of citizens.

(With inputs from AP)

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