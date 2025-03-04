Pope Francis suffers fresh respiratory issues, put back on noninvasive ventilation: Vatican Pope Francis was first admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital two weeks ago, after being plagued by a string of lung-related medical struggles, including bronchitis and then pneumonia.

Vatican City: Pope Francis suffered two new episodes of acute respiratory distress on Monday that prompted doctors to place him back on noninvasive mechanical ventilation. As per the Vatican, the 87-year-old pontiff, who has been battling a persistent respiratory infection and pneumonia for over two weeks, inhaled a "copious" amount of mucus, which has further complicated his recovery.

In a late-night update, the Vatican disclosed that the episodes were triggered by a "significant accumulation" of mucus in his lungs, coupled with bronchial spasms. "Two bronchoscopies were performed with the need for aspiration of copious secretions," the Vatican said. Francis remained alert, oriented and cooperative with medical personnel. The prognosis remained guarded.

Pope Francis issues new message

Earlier on Monday, Pope Francis issued a new message from the hospital as Vatican officials begged him to let his voice be heard after disappearing from public view for over two weeks as he recovers. Francis denounced the “progressive irrelevance” of international organizations to combat war as he remained at Rome's Gemelli hospital in stable condition. He was up, had breakfast and was receiving therapies after sleeping “well all night long," the Vatican said.

The Vatican hasn't released any photos or videos of Francis since before he entered the hospital on February 14 with a complex lung infection. This has become the longest absence of his 12-year papacy. The Vatican has provided brief, twice-daily medical updates on his condition, and Francis has begun signing off on documents with “From Gemelli Polyclinic” in an indication that he is up and working.

The Vatican has defended Francis' decision to recover in peace and out of the public eye. But on Monday one of Francis' closest friends at the Vatican, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, urged him to let his voice be heard, saying the world needs to hear it.

(With inputs from AP)

