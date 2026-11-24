Pope Francis, who led the Catholic Church with a message centred on mercy, forgiveness, poverty and inclusion, privately endured a profound spiritual crisis in which he described seeing the devil and experiencing visions of hell. These revelations have emerged from his personal diary, excerpts of which have been compiled into a book published after his death.

Titled The Private Diary of Pope Francis, the 160-page book has been put together by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, one of the late pontiff's closest aides and a fellow Argentine. The diary offers an intimate account of Francis' fears, doubts, spiritual experiences and struggles with the responsibilities of his position. It also sheds light on how he dealt with the clerical sexual abuse scandal that troubled his papacy.

Pope Francis describes encounters with the devil

Francis kept the diary intermittently between 1992 and 2024, first during his years as a bishop in Argentina and later during his papacy. According to the book, it contains 86 pages of entries from his time in Argentina and another 55 written after he became Pope. Fernández has provided detailed commentary to explain the context of the personal reflections.

Among the most striking revelations are Francis' accounts of what he described as demonic attacks. He wrote about experiencing three such encounters, two when he was the Archbishop of Buenos Aires and another after becoming Pope. In his descriptions, the devil appeared with "eyes of fire" that were both "menacing" and "seductive".

One diary entry, dated January 24, 2021, recounts an encounter during a meeting in Rome. Francis wrote: "On one occasion, a few days after returning to Rome, I was in a meeting. I saw him and heard his (underlined) voice, triumphant, possessing everything: 'Now I've gotten everything I wanted,'"

The diary also describes a prolonged period of emotional darkness, which Francis associated with what he called the "assaults by the forces of evil". He reportedly became so distressed by these experiences that he prayed for divine intervention, asking God to take his life rather than allow him to continue causing harm.

In the final entry, written in 2024, Francis described feeling exhausted by his experiences and sought the protection of the Virgin Mary. He wrote that he prayed to "the Virgin to protect and help me".

Francis struggled with power and his responsibilities as Pope

Beyond the accounts of supernatural experiences, the diary reveals an inner struggle over the responsibilities and authority that came with leading the Catholic Church. Francis experienced a profound spiritual crisis during 2021-2022, when he grappled with temptations connected to the use of power.

One of the most personal aspects of the diary is his admission that he sometimes questioned his own worth and whether he was causing harm to others. In one reflection, he considered whether it might be better for God to take his life so that "I don't continue causing harm".

The entries portray a Pope who, despite occupying one of the most influential religious positions in the world, struggled with self-doubt, emotional distress and the weight of his decisions. The diary also records moments when he turned to prayer and faith for strength.

What Pope Francis wrote about the Chile abuse scandal

The diary also revisits one of the most difficult episodes of Francis' papacy: the clerical sexual abuse crisis in Chile in 2018.

Francis faced widespread criticism after initially dismissing allegations against a bishop accused of witnessing a cover-up of sexual abuse during his time as a priest. He later apologised and summoned Chile's bishops to Rome. In an extraordinary development, the bishops submitted their resignations.

One diary entry captures Francis' distress over how he had handled the matter and his initial failure to understand the seriousness of the allegations.

"Devastated because of the situation in Chile and the dialogue with the journalists on the airplane. I fell off the cot then. It was hard for me to admit what happened in Chile; I didn't think it was so serious," one entry reads.

The reflection offers a glimpse into how deeply the episode affected him, particularly after he recognised the gravity of the situation and faced questions from journalists.

Pope Francis' legacy and final years

Francis was the first Pope from the Americas, the first Jesuit to lead the Catholic Church and the first pontiff from outside Europe in more than a millennium. Throughout his papacy, he sought to place greater emphasis on mercy, poverty, inclusion and the Church's responsibility towards vulnerable communities.

He died on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. His funeral was held five days later in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, where thousands gathered, including heads of state from across the world.

The publication of his personal diary now offers readers a different perspective on the late pontiff, revealing the private fears, spiritual battles and moments of vulnerability that remained largely hidden behind his public role.

(With inputs from AP)

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