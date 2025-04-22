Meet four Indian cardinals set to attend conclave that picks new Pope Following the death of Pope Francis, a conclave will be organised to elect the next Pontiff. The conclave will also see the presence of four Indian cardinals, who will participate in the selection process of the next Pope.

Vatican City:

Following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday (April 21), the Vatican will enter a nine-day mourning period known as the Novendiale. It is an ancient Roman tradition, and during this time, preparations will be underway to elect the next Pontiff. After the mourning period, a conclave will be organised where cardinals will choose the Vicar of Christ.

Who are these Indian cardinals?

According to a report by ANI, among the 135 cardinals currently eligible to vote in the Papal conclave, four are from India. These include Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Cardinal Anthony Poola, and Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad.

Cardinal Filipe Neri Antonio Sebastiao do Rosario Ferrao (72): He is the Metropolitan Archbishop of Goa and Daman (India), President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India and President of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences. Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad (51): He is the Cardinal-Deacon of S Antonio di Padova a Circonvallazione Appia and Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue. Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal: He is the Major Archbishop of Trivandrum of the Syro-Malankara (India) and President of the Synod of the Syro-Malankara Church. Cardinal Anthony Poola (63): He is the Metropolitan Archbishop of Hyderabad (India).

As of April 19, there are 252 cardinals, out of whom 135 are eligible to vote in a conclave to elect a new pope.

Notably, the colour of the smoke rising from the Sistine Chapel chimney serves as a traditional signal during the papal conclave. Black smoke means the cardinals have not yet selected a new Pope, while white smoke indicates that a new Pope has been elected.

'Francis, returned to the home of the Father': Vatican announces Pope's death

On Monday, Pope Francis, who was history's first Latin American pontiff, who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor, but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change, died.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church, Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, said in an announcement.

Born in Buenos Aires, ordained Catholic priest in 1969

Pope Francis was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as Jorge Mario Bergoglio. He was ordained a Catholic priest in 1969.

Following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI on February 28, 2013, a papal conclave elected Cardinal Bergoglio as his successor on March 13. He chose Francis as his papal name in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi.

(With inputs from agencies)