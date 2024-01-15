Pope defends same-sex blessings in first public comments on controversy

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pope Francis

Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday defended a landmark decision approving blessings for same-sex couples, suggesting that those in the Catholic Church who have resisted it have jumped to "ugly conclusions" because they do not understand it. In a television interview, Francis made his first public comments since the December 18 declaration sparked widespread debate in the Church, with bishops in some countries, particularly in Africa, refusing to let their priests implement it.

"The danger is that if I don't like something and I put it (the opposition) in my heart, I become a resistance and jump to ugly conclusions," he said during a link from his Vatican residence with the "Che Tempo Che Fa" program on Italy's Channel 9. "This is what happened with these latest decisions on blessings for all," he said, referring to the declaration known by its Latin title Fiducia Supplicans (Supplicating Trust). It was issued by the Vatican's doctrinal department and approved by him.

Blessings did not amount to approval of gay sex

Since the original declaration, the Vatican has been at pains to stress that the blessings did not amount to approval of gay sex and should not be seen as anything remotely equivalent to the sacrament of marriage for heterosexual couples.

The Church teaches that gay sex is sinful and disordered and people with same-sex attractions should try to be chaste. Since his election in 2013, Francis has tried to make the more than 1.35-billion-member Church more welcoming to LGBT people, without changing moral doctrine. In the interview, Francis said that those who do not like decisions such as the one on same-sex blessings should make their doubts known and engage in "fraternal discussions".

Earlier this month the Vatican office that issued the December declaration felt compelled to publish a long defending it against charges from conservatives that it was heretical and blasphemous.

