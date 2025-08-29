Poland: F-16 fighter jet crashes during Radom Air Show rehearsal, pilot killed A Polish F-16 crashed during an airshow rehearsal in Radom, killing the pilot and damaging the runway, which led to the cancellation of the August 30–31 Radom Airshow.

Warsaw (Poland):

A Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed during a rehearsal for an airshow in Radom, central Poland, on Thursday, killing the pilot. Following the tragedy, organisers announced that the Radom Airshow scheduled for the weekend had been cancelled.

The jet went down on the runway at around 1730 GMT, causing damage, according to reports. Government spokesperson Adam Szlapka confirmed the pilot’s death on X, adding that defence minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz was heading to the crash site.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show the aircraft engulfed in flames as it hit the ground, though India TV has not independently verified the videos.

Kosiniak-Kamysz later posted on X from the scene, confirming the fatality and paying tribute to the pilot.

"In the F-16 crash, a Polish Army pilot died, an officer who always served the Fatherland with dedication and great courage. I pay tribute to his memory. To his family and loved ones, I extend my deepest condolences. This is a great loss for the Air Force and the entire Polish Army," he wrote.

Rado Air Show cancelled

In the wake of the tragedy, the Radom Air Show scheduled for the weekend has been cancelled. The defence minister visited the crash site and honoured the pilot, describing him as an officer who served his country with dedication and courage.