PoK urges citizens to stockpile food amid rising tensions with India after Pahalgam attack: Report

According to reports, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, the prime minister of PoK, in his address to the local assembly, said that instructions have been issued to the citizens in PoK to stock food supplies.

New Delhi:

Amid escalating tensions with India in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) has urged citizens to stockpile food on Friday, according to media reports. The reports claim that Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, the prime minister of PoK, in his address to the local assembly, said that instructions have been issued to the citizens in PoK to stock food supplies for two months in the 13 constituencies along the Line of Control (LoC). 

Arab News quotes Haq as saying that the PoK government has created an emergency fund of one billion rupees ($3.5 million) aimed at ensuring the supply of “food, medicines and all other basic necessities”. 

Earlier, Pakistan's national carrier on Wednesday cancelled all flights to and from Gilgit, Skardu and other northern areas in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir due to security reasons, local media reports said.

Citing the flight schedule, Urdu daily Jang reported that the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cancelled two flights each from Karachi and Lahore to Skardu. Two flights from Islamabad to Skardu and four flights from Islamabad to Gilgit have also been cancelled, the paper said, quoting aviation sources.

