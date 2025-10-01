PoK protests: 8 killed in fresh firing by Pakistan Army as unrest against Shehbaz Sharif govt rages on PoK protests: Several parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have been gripped with protests against the Shehbaz Sharif government over inflation and widespread corruption.

Muzaffarabad (PoK):

Eight civilians were killed and more than 100 were injured on Wednesday following a third consecutive day of violent protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir against the Pakistani government. According to media reports, four people died in Dhirkot in Bagh district, while two others were killed in Muzaffarabad and another two in Mirpur. Two additional deaths had been reported on Tuesday, also from Muzaffarabad, bringing the total number of casualties over the past three days to ten.

The region has been engulfed in widespread protests led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), demanding recognition of fundamental rights. Over the past 72 hours, the unrest has resulted in a complete shutdown of markets, shops, local businesses, and transport services.

On Wednesday morning, protesters reportedly threw stones and pushed large shipping containers, placed strategically on bridges to block their march toward Muzaffarabad, into the river below. Visuals showed dozens of demonstrators working together to dislodge the containers.

Pakistani Rangers blamed for deaths

The JAAC has attributed the Muzaffarabad deaths to firing by Pakistani Rangers, while the other casualties were said to result from heavy shelling by Pakistani security forces, including the Army, targeting civilians.

Despite the crackdown, protesters continue their long march toward Muzaffarabad. The JAAC has presented 38 demands, including the abolition of 12 PoK Assembly seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan, which locals argue undermines representative governance.

Some protest caravans have reportedly broken through blockades to reach Muzaffarabad, and social media visuals show large crowds gathering in the city.

JAAC leader Mir delivered a stark warning to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration, describing the strike as ‘plan A,’ signalling that public patience has run out. He also indicated that the committee has contingency measures in place, including a severe ‘plan D.’

Why are fresh protests happening in PoK?

This week’s clashes in PoK come in the wake of a tragic incident last week, when thirty civilians were killed after China-made J-17 fighter jets dropped Chinese-made LS-6 laser-guided bombs on a village in the remote Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The attack sparked outrage among local communities already on edge due to a rise in terror incidents in recent years. The heightened militant activity in Khyber also follows the entry of banned groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, who have moved into the area to establish new bases in the aftermath of India’s Operation Sindoor.