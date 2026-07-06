PoK leader seeks India's help, says Pakistan's crackdown has left region starving

New Delhi:

As protests continue to spread across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) leader Sardar Aman Khan has appealed to India for humanitarian assistance, claiming that Pakistan's crackdown has pushed the region into a severe crisis.

In a video widely shared on social media that has not been independently verified by INDIA TV, Khan said people in PoK were struggling due to shortages of food and essential supplies, and urged New Delhi to step in.

"We need India's help. There is a shortage of rations... and we need your help," Khan said.

Watch the video here

Calls to open the LoC

Addressing a large gathering at Rawalakot's Eidgah Ground, Khan called for the Line of Control (LoC) to be opened, saying civilians should have the option of crossing into India if the situation continues to worsen. He asked the crowd whether they should march towards the LoC, with people repeatedly responding, "Move towards it."

Khan also urged that the LoC be opened in the Poonch and Doda sectors, arguing that Pakistan's actions had made life increasingly difficult for ordinary residents. Warning the authorities against using force, he said that if people's demands were answered with bullets, "we also have other paths."

In a separate video message released a day later, Khan expanded his appeal to people across the wider Jammu and Kashmir region, including Srinagar, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Ladakh, Kargil and Gilgit-Baltistan. He claimed that PoJK had been facing sustained pressure and oppression for nearly a month and urged people across the region to remain aware of the ongoing developments.

Why are protests happening in PoK?

The appeal comes as anti-government protests continue across PoK, where demonstrations that initially focused on economic issues and governance have now taken on a stronger political tone. At a major rally held last week, protesters raised slogans such as "PoK is not part of Pakistan" and "We want freedom", reflecting growing anger against Islamabad's control over the region.

The protests have intensified in recent weeks following reports of arrests, security operations and restrictions imposed on demonstrators. The unrest escalated after Pakistani authorities banned the Joint Awami Action Committee on June 5, declaring the grassroots organisation a "terrorist" group.

Security forces have since launched a sweeping crackdown on activists and protesters, a move that critics say has further fuelled public anger instead of bringing the situation under control.

According to observers, the crisis has exposed the widening gap between PoK's residents and the region's political administration, which has long been accused of functioning under Islamabad's influence.

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