'This is your PM in cockpit': Starmer's surprise aboard flight to India for UK's biggest trade mission Keir Starmer is on his first official visit to India as British Prime Minister. During the visit, Starmer will hold talks with PM Modi to cover the entire gamut of the bilateral partnership, including trade and investment and technology ties.

London:

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer delighted fellow passengers onboard British Airways Flight 9100 to Mumbai by making a surprise announcement from the cockpit, as he led the largest-ever British trade mission to India. Around 130 top UK CEOs and senior government ministers have flown to Mumbai as part of a trade mission.

The Prime Minister later shared a clip of the moment on Instagram, showcasing his excitement about the mission and the warm welcome he received from passengers.

This is the biggest trade mission to India: Starmer

Starmer cheerfully greeted passengers over the intercom: "This is the Prime Minister in the cockpit. A very warm welcome to BA flight 9100 to Mumbai. It’s really fantastic to have you all onboard. This is the biggest trade mission to India that the UK has ever sent, so I am much looking forward to working with you as we explore all of the opportunities and take full advantage of the opportunities in our new free trade agreement. So, safe flight, everybody. Enjoy the flight, and I'll give you further information once I've taken off."

Keir Starmer's maiden visit to India as PM

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, ahead of his meeting with PM Narendra Modi in India's financial capital. Starmer, who flew in from London along with a business delegation, was greeted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and state Governor Acharya Devvrat.

PM Modi and Starmer will meet in Mumbai on Thursday as part of the process to strengthen the India UK strategic partnership. They will attend the CEO Forum and the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest in the city.

During their meeting, PM Modi and Starmer will take stock of the progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with the Vision 2035 roadmap of initiatives in trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education, and people-to-people relations.

Both leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement as a central pillar of the future India UK economic partnership.

They will exchange views on issues of regional and global importance. Both the leaders will also engage with industry experts, policymakers, and innovators.

