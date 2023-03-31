PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Pope Francis

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP Pope Francis was hospitalised with a respiratory infection on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Pope Francis good health and a speedy recovery from his illness after the pontiff was hospitalised with a respiratory infection. The 86-year-old pontiff showed marked improvement on Thursday after being given intravenous antibiotics for a bronchitis infection the Vatican and his doctors reported. He could also be released from the hospital in the coming days.

"Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Pope Francis,” PM Modi tweeted.

Pope Francis diagnosed with bronchitis

Pope Francis was admitted to Gemelli hospital in Rome on Wednesday (local time) after he complained of breathing problems. After the clinical check-up and tests, the doctors said that Pope Francis had bronchitis and were administering antibiotic therapy to treat him.

The infection “required the administration of antibiotic therapy on an infusion basis which produced the expected effects with a marked improvement in his state of health,” the doctors' statement said. “Based on the expected course, the Holy Father could be discharged in the coming days,” it added.

As per the reports Pope Francis rested well during the night, took a rest, prayed and did some work during the afternoon.

Also Read: Pope Francis spent peaceful night in hospital despite breathing issues

Pope Francis express gratitude

Pope Francis also took to his official Twitter handle to express gratitude for the prayer and messages he received. "I am touched by the many messages received in these hours and I express my gratitude for the closeness and prayer," he tweeted.

After his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square on Wednesday, Pope Francis was taken to the hospital to undergo a number of tests. The Vatican in a statement said that the visit and tests were planned.

Pope Francis, who as a young man suffered from severe pneumonia and had part of a lung removed has had a history of health issues. He was often seen using a walking stick and is sometimes using a wheelchair due to pain in his right knee.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: PM Modi will again send invitation to Pope Francis to visit India: Bishop's body

Latest World News