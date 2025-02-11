PM Modi meets US Vice President JD Vance on sidelines of AI Action Summit in Paris | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and US Vice President JD Vance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met US Vice President JD Vance on the sidelines of a dinner for world leaders attending the AI Action Summit in Paris. This also marked PM Modi's first interaction with a member of the Trump administration ahead of his upcoming visit to Washington.

In a video from the event, both leaders were seen shaking hands warmly with each other. The meeting is expected to set the stage for further diplomatic discussions as Pm Modi prepares for his high-profile US visit.

Notably, PM Modi will pay a two-day working visit to the US from February 12 during which he will meet President Donald Trump. Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said PM Modi's visit will give further impetus and direction to the India-US bilateral relationship.

PM Modi meets UN Secretary-General

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi also met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Paris on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit. "Happy to have met UN Secretary-General, Mr Antonio Guterres in Paris," PM Modi said on X.

PM Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The week-long summit culminated in a High-Level Segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts.

In his remarks at the summit, the Prime Minister noted that the world was at the dawn of the AI age where this technology was fast writing the code for humanity and re-shaping our polity, economy, security and society. Emphasizing that AI was very different from other technological milestones in human history in terms of impact, he called for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that uphold shared values, address risks and build trust.

PM Modi's bilateral talks with Estonian President

During his Paris visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held his first bilateral meeting with President of Estonia, Alar Karis on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said adding that both the leaders expressed satisfaction at the growing bilateral cooperation in several fields.

PM Modi in a post on X said that the discussion included ways to boost ties in areas like trade, technology, culture and more. "Had a very productive meeting with the President of Estonia, Mr. Alar Karis on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris. India's ties with Estonia are growing remarkably over the years. We discussed ways to boost ties in areas like trade, technology, culture and more" PM Modi posted on X.

