PM Modi highlights India-Guyana ties through 'culture, cuisine, and cricket' during historic visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community in Guyana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) highlighted the strong bonds between India and Guyana and emphasised the shared affinities in culture, cuisine, and cricket. During an address to the Indian community in Guyana's Georgetown, he remarked that cricket serves as a particularly deep connection. "The love for cricket also binds our nations strongly. It is not just a sport but a way of life, deeply embedded in our national identity," he added. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Connecting over cricket! A delightful interaction with leading cricket players of Guyana. The sport has brought our nations closer and deepened our cultural linkages."

PM Modi also acknowledged the unique food traditions in the Indo-Guyanese community. "The Indo-Guyanese community also have a unique food tradition which has both Indian and Guyanese elements - I have heard that Dalpuri is popular here...", he mentioned, recognising the cultural blend that has become characteristic of the community. Reflecting on his personal visit, PM Modi expressed his gratitude, stating, "...I thank President Ali for opening the doors of his home for me... With President Ali, and his grandmother, we also planted a tree - it is part of our initiative - 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. It was an emotional moment that I'll always remember. I was deeply honoured to receive the Order of Excellence, the highest national award of Guyana."

PM Modi highlights India's growth

Additionally, he spoke about India's growth and its global significance, noting, "The people of Guyana are well-wishers of India. You would be closely watching the progress being made in India... In just 10 years, India has grown from the 10th largest economy to the 5th largest and soon we will become the 3rd largest. Our youth has made us the 3rd largest start-up ecosystem in the world... We have reached Mars and the Moon."

PM Modi on Indo-Guyanese community

The Prime Minister underscored that the Indo-Guyanese community has Guyana as its "motherland" and 'Bharat mata' as its "ancestral land". Talking about India’s growth, he said it has not only been inspirational but also inclusive. It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Modi arrived in Guyana on Wednesday, making it the first visit by an Indian head of state to the country in more than 50 years.

