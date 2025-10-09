PM Modi welcomes Gaza deal, hopes it will 'pave way for lasting peace' Gaza peace plan: Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of his peace plan and will stop fighting and soon release all the hostages and prisoners.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the agreement of the first phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan between Israel and Hamas, hoping that it will ensure lasting peace in the region. In an X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi also praised the 'strong leadership' of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan," he posted. "We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace."

Israel, Hamas agree to 'first phase' of peace plan

Earlier in the day, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of his peace plan, as the two sides begin to end the two-year-old war that broke out following the October 7 attacks. In a social media post, Trump said Israel and Hamas will soon release all the hostages and prisoners. He also announced that Israel will withdraw its troops to an 'agreed-upon line'. "All parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and the Muslim world, Israel..." he said in a post on Truth Social.

Netanyahu welcomes approval of first phase

Later, Netanyahu welcomed the approval of the first phase of the peace plan, calling it a diplomatic success, and a 'national and moral victory' for Israel. He also thanked Trump for his "unwavering commitment to the safety of Israel and the freedom of our hostages."

"From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals are achieved," he posted on X. "Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our great friend and ally President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point."

