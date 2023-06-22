Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi invites American chip maker Micron Technology to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India

PM Modi US Visit: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House. Before the private dinner, PM Modi held a talk with American chip maker Micron Technology and invited the company to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India. During his visit to the US, PM Modi also invited Applied Materials for the development of process technology and advanced packaging capabilities in India.

"The prime minister invited Micron Technology to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India," a ministry of external affairs statement said. Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra after meeting PM Modi said, "We look forward to greater opportunities in India. Micron is a global leader in memory and storage, and we are a supplier for memory and storage in all end markets from data centres, to smartphones to PCs, and today really fuelling the AI engine as well."

PM Modi also invited CEO of General Electric H Lawrence Culp to play a greater role in the aviation and renewable energy sector in India. "Prime minister appreciated GE for its long-term commitment of manufacturing in India. The prime minister and Mr. Culp Jr discussed GE's greater technology collaboration to promote manufacturing in India," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Yoga Day. He arrived in Washington from New York and held a mega programmed that was attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities. PM Modi was seen performing different yogas and asanas during the event.

Latest World News