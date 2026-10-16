PM Modi to visit Canada from December 11-12: Here's what's on agenda as New Delhi-Ottawa bolster ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Canada on December 11 and 12 following a "productive" conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, as the two countries seek to strengthen bilateral relations after a prolonged diplomatic rift.

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa announced the upcoming visit on Friday, stating that both leaders had agreed to build on the positive momentum in ties and pursue concrete outcomes in trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people exchanges.

Carney had earlier confirmed Modi’s expected visit during an interaction with visitors at a restaurant in Calgary on Thursday.

Agenda for the visit

Trade is expected to be a key focus of the visit as Canada looks to diversify its economic partnerships amid strained relations with the United States under President Donald Trump.

Canadian International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu is currently leading a six-day trade mission to India, with both countries working towards finalising a trade agreement by the end of this year. According to CTV News, the two sides aim to double bilateral trade to USD 70 billion annually by 2030.

During their conversation on Tuesday, Modi and Carney discussed ways to strengthen their strategic partnership. Modi said both leaders had agreed to build on the positive momentum in bilateral ties and deliver tangible results across priority areas, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people connections.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to concluding negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) at the earliest opportunity. They discussed geopolitical instability in the Indo-Pacific region and the importance of dependable partners in the energy and agriculture sectors.

Carney last visited India in March.

India-Canada ties improve after Trudeau

The upcoming visit comes as India and Canada work to repair relations that deteriorated sharply following the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver.

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and supporter of the Khalistan movement who was designated a terrorist by India, was killed in June 2023. Then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian agents may have been involved in the killing, a charge firmly rejected by New Delhi. The allegations triggered a major diplomatic dispute, leading to a significant deterioration in bilateral relations in 2024.

Since succeeding Trudeau, Carney has sought to restore ties with India, with economic cooperation emerging as a key priority amid the global tariff tensions triggered by US President Donald Trump’s trade policies. Carney previously described India as a “reliable trading partner,” signalling Ottawa’s interest in rebuilding the relationship.

Modi’s visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both countries to advance economic negotiations, strengthen strategic cooperation and consolidate the recent improvement in bilateral ties.

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