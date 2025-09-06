PM Modi to skip General Debate at high-level UNGA 80th session, EAM Jaishankar to represent India US President Donald Trump is scheduled to address world leaders from the United Nations General Assembly podium on September 23. This will be his first UNGA speech during his second term in office.

United Nations:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not address the General Debate at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), according to a revised provisional list of speakers released recently. The annual high-level session will open on September 9 (Tuesday), with the debate scheduled from September 23 to 29. Previously slated to speak on September 26, PM Modi’s slot has been taken over by India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr S Jaishankar, who will address the session on September 27.

UNGA 80th session highlights and other speakers

The session opens amid major global crises, including the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the Ukraine conflict. Traditional first speaker, Brazil will begin the General Debate, followed by the US President Donald Trump’s address on September 23, marking his first UN speech in his second term. Other notable speakers on September 26 include heads of government from Israel, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The UNGA’s theme this year is ‘Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights’.

India's representation and broader UNGA agenda

India will be represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a seasoned diplomat expected to deliver India’s perspectives on global issues, including peace, development, and multilateral cooperation. The session will also feature significant meetings such as the Commemoration of the UN’s 80th anniversary, a Climate Summit led by the UN Secretary-General, and high-level discussions on gender equality, economic sustainability, AI governance, health, and minority rights. The UNGA remains the busiest diplomatic event of the year, providing a platform for collective solutions to pressing global challenges.