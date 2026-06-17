PM Modi to hold bilateral meet with Trump on sidelines of G7 Summit in France: What's on the cards

Paris:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. The two leaders are likely to hold discussion on a plethora of issues aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation across key sectors.

Ahead of the formal talks, the two leaders shared a brief interaction at the summit venue in Evian-les-Bains. The meeting marked their first face-to-face encounter in nearly 18 months. Visuals from the event showed Modi and Trump warmly greeting each other with a handshake before engaging in a short conversation.

Key focus areas during Modi-Trump talks

According to sources, regional security developments, particularly the situation in West Asia and concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, are expected to feature prominently in the discussions. The two sides are also likely to explore ways to deepen collaboration in the energy sector.

India and the United States have been working towards building a long-term energy partnership, with energy imports from the US expected to be an important topic during the talks.

Trade relations are also expected to be on the agenda. Sources indicated that negotiations on a bilateral trade deal have reached the final stages, with work on the agreement likely to be completed within the next few weeks.

The meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for both leaders to review progress in key areas of cooperation and further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

PM Modi seeks safety of seafarers at G7

PM Modi called on all countries to safeguard maritime routes and ensure that seafarers can carry out their work safely, amid rising tensions in the Gulf region. Addressing an outreach session at the G7 Summit on Tuesday, Modi told world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, that the security of international shipping lanes is vital for global trade and economic stability. He stressed that sailors should be able to perform their duties without facing threats to their lives.

The Prime Minister said disruptions to maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz have had a negative impact on the global economy. He also noted that several Indian nationals had lost their lives as a result of the ongoing conflict in the region.

His remarks came days after three Indian crew members were killed in a US military strike on a merchant vessel near the coast of Oman. The incident has sparked concern and anger in India, with growing calls for greater protection of civilian seafarers operating in conflict-prone waters.

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