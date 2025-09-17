PM Modi thanks 'friend' Putin for birthday call, affirms India's commitment to resolve Ukraine conflict Earlier today, the Russian President wished the Indian Prime Minister on his 75th birthday and praised his leadership and global stature.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for wishing him on his birthday and reiterated India's commitment towards working for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and strengthening the New Delhi-Moscow ties.

"Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday. We are committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Putin's birthday wish for PM Modi

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, praising his leadership and international stature.

In his message, Putin said Modi’s tenure had brought India notable progress in social, economic, scientific, and technological fields. He also lauded the prime minister’s personal role in deepening the strategic partnership between India and Russia.

“Your work as head of government has earned you great respect among your compatriots and significant prestige on the international stage. Under your leadership, India has achieved remarkable results in the social, economic, scientific, and technological spheres,” Putin said.

Underscoring their close ties, the Russian leader expressed confidence in continuing constructive dialogue and cooperation with Modi on both bilateral and global issues.

Recent meeting in China

This comes in the backdrop of Putin and Modi's key meeting during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held last month in China's Tianjin. Their discussions highlighted the growing strength of India-Russia relations in global affairs.

World leaders wish PM Modi

Several world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday.

In his message, Netanyahu called Modi a "good friend" and praised his achievements. “You have accomplished so much for India, and together we have achieved a great deal in strengthening the friendship between India and Israel,” he said. "I look forward to seeing you soon, as we can take our partnership and friendship to even greater heights. Happy birthday, my friend."