PM Modi's take on AI as biggest job disruptor: 'Technology does not erase jobs, it..'

PM Modi, in his speech at the AI Action Summit in France on Tuesday, addressed one of the most worrying assumptions regarding AI, which says it will snatch jobs and emerge as the biggest job disruptor. The PM acknowledged that the loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption, as he added that history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology; only its nature changes with evolving technology. The PM stressed that there is a need to invest in skilling and re-skilling people for an AI-driven future.

"Loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption, but history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology; only its nature changes. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future," PM Modi said.

The PM also said that India is building its Large Language Mode, adding, "We also have a unique public-private partnership model for pooling resources like computing power. It is made available to our startups and researchers at an affordable cost. India is ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure that the AI future is for good and for all."

PM Modi also underscored that India is harnessing the power of data, and it is the foundation of India's national AI mission.

"We have unlocked the power of data through our data empowerment and protection architecture, and we have made digital commerce democratic and accessible to all. This vision is the foundation of India's national AI mission."

PM Modi receives grand welcome in France

Earlier, PM Modi received a grand diaspora welcome as he landed in Paris. “A memorable welcome in Paris! The cold weather didn’t deter the Indian community from showing their affection this evening. Grateful to our diaspora and proud of them for their accomplishments,” he said.

In his departure statement, the prime minister said that the bilateral segment of his visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership along with "my friend" President Macron.

