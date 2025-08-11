PM Modi speaks with President Zelenskyy, reaffirms India's position for peaceful settlement of Ukraine war Zelenskyy thanked Modi for India's support, discussed Russian attacks, sanctions, and planned a meeting during the UN General Assembly.

New Delhi:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an in-depth telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, addressing key issues related to bilateral cooperation as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine. Zelenskyy briefed Modi on the recent Russian attacks, including a deadly bombing of a bus station in Zaporizhzhia that left dozens injured. He underscored that despite emerging diplomatic possibilities for peace, Russia continues its aggression and occupation efforts, showing no willingness to agree to a ceasefire.

Expressing gratitude for India's ongoing support, Zelenskyy emphasised that any resolution to the conflict must involve Ukraine directly, stating, “Everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation. Other formats will not deliver results.” The Ukrainian president also highlighted the importance of international sanctions, particularly targeting Russian energy exports such as oil, to reduce Moscow’s ability to finance the war.

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's longstanding position advocating for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. Modi expressed appreciation for Zelenskyy’s perspectives and reiterated New Delhi’s commitment to contributing toward the earliest restoration of peace. The Prime Minister’s Office noted that the two leaders reviewed progress in India-Ukraine bilateral relations and discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation across various sectors of mutual interest.

The call also touched on the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska, aimed at seeking an end to the Ukraine war. India’s Ministry of External Affairs welcomed the talks, highlighting the importance of diplomatic efforts to restore peace.

Both Zelenskyy and Modi agreed to plan a personal meeting during the United Nations General Assembly in September and discussed organizing an exchange of visits to strengthen diplomatic ties further. The conversation reflected a blend of solidarity, strategic dialogue, and hope for a peaceful future amid ongoing turmoil in the region.

In a related development, Zelenskyy warned that Putin is likely to try to deceive Trump during the Alaska summit. He rejected reports of a proposed territorial swap allowing Russia to retain captured and partially occupied regions, reiterating that Russia shows no genuine interest in peace. Highlighting ongoing Russian attacks, including the recent Zaporizhzhia bus station bombing, Zelenskyy called for stronger US and European sanctions to economically pressure Russia and force an end to the war. He stressed that without decisive international action, the violence and destruction would continue.