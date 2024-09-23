'India has become launching pad for technology': PM Modi says made-in-India chips to be seen in America

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi addressing the 'Modi and US' diaspora event in New York.

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled an ambitious plan in the realm of technology, where he said the United States would soon see made-in-India Micron semiconductor chips. The Prime Minister made the remarks at a large gathering of Indian-Americans in New York's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday during Day II of his US visit.

Addressing a crowd of 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said India has become a launching pad for technology. "In June last year, India had announced several initiatives in the semiconductor sector. A few months after this, the foundation stone of Micron's first semiconductor unit was also laid. India has approved five such units so far."

"The day is not far when you will see Made in India chips here in America as well. This small chip will take India's flight of Viksit Bharat to a newer height. This is Modi's guarantee," he said at the event. Notably, the Union Cabinet had approved a proposal for setting up a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat in June 2023.

'India will not stop or slow down'

The government has so far approved five semiconductor units in India, of which construction in two sites is on, and soon the work in the other three will start. They have already made a cumulative investment of almost Rs 1.5 lakh crore. He also spoke about India's innovations in digital public infrastructure, and how its adoption is growing at a rapid pace.

"India is not going to stop now; India is not going to slow down now. India wants more and more devices in the world to run on Made in India chips," said PM Modi in New York, elaborating more on how India has become a key player in mobile manufacturing, from being an importer to an exporter.

"Every Indian has confidence in India and its achievements. India today is a land of opportunities. It's no longer waiting for opportunities. It is now creating opportunities,” he said, adding that in just a decade 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty.

'India's 5G market bigger than America'

PM Modi asserted that India no longer follows anymore, but forges new systems and leads from the front. "Today, India's 5G market is bigger than America. It has happened within two years. Now, India is working on made-in-India 6G. This was possible because we made policies to promote this sector. We worked on Made in India technology," he said.

"The role of India would be crucial to accelerate the process of global growth, and India's role will be crucial to accelerate global peace," he said, adding that India's goal is not to increase its global influence but to play a part in its prosperity. Referring to the impressive digital progress made by India, Modi told Indian Americans that they might have wallets in their pockets here, but people in India have digital wallets. “No one can stop India now. India wants to have maximum mobile devices on 'Made in India' chips," he said.

He also referred to the new vibrancy in the country, with innovation, entrepreneurship, start-ups, financial inclusion and digital empowerment propelling growth and prosperity. He highlighted the transformative impact at the grassroots level of women-led development and green transition.

