PM Modi says India, Brazil strongly oppose terrorism and those who support it, leaves for Namibia

Brasilia (Brazil):

During his address in Brazil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and Brazil share a common approach in the fight against terrorism -- "zero tolerance and zero double standards," and the growing cooperation in defence between the two countries is a "symbol of deep mutual trust."

While addressing a joint press conference with Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva after their delegation-level talks, PM Modi said, "We share a common approach in the fight against terrorism -- zero tolerance and zero double standards. We firmly believe that there is no place for double standards when it comes to terrorism. We strongly oppose both terrorism and those who support it."

"Our growing cooperation in the field of defence reflects the deep mutual trust between our two countries. We will continue our efforts to connect our defence industries and strengthen this partnership further. Our collaboration in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and supercomputers is expanding. This reflects our shared vision for inclusive development and human-centric innovation," he added.

During the meeting, PM Modi also thanked President Lula for condemning the April 22 Pahalgam attack and expressing solidarity with the people of India.

While addressing a special press briefing on PM Modi's State visit to Brazil, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) P Kumaran said PM Modi reaffirmed that India stands firm in its resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"On security and terrorism, the Prime Minister thanked President Lula for expressing firm condemnation and extending support and solidarity to the people of India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on the 22nd of April that killed 26 innocent citizens. The Prime Minister also reaffirmed that India stands firm in its resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. President Lula expressed his full support in the fight against the menace of terrorism," Kumaran said.

In the meanwhile, PM Modi left for Namibia after concluding his two-day visit to Brazil, where he attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro and held talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on various issues, including trade and terrorism. PM Modi is on a five-nation visit, and Namibia will be his last stop.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi attended the BRICS summit, during which he said that nations must work together to make supply chains for critical minerals and technology secure and ensure that no country uses these resources for its own "selfish gain" or as a "weapon" against others.

BRICS, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has been expanded with five additional members: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

