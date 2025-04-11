PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative in Europe? Slovakia may consider drive on same lines On the occasion of last year's World Environment Day, PM Modi announced the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, urging countrymen to plant a tree with their mother or in her name.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to plant a tree in the name of one's mother, under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, is likely to be adopted in Slovakia, as Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said his country too could consider undertaking such an initiative. President Droupadi Murmu told President Pellegrino about the initiative on the concluding days of her two-day state visit to Slovakia.

The External Affairs Ministry said that President Murmu "described the initiative to the President of the Slovak Republic, who found this very interesting, and remarked that Slovakia too could consider undertaking such an initiative."

President Murmu participated in a tree plantation event in Nitra, which is considered the oldest town of Slovakia and the "mother of all cities".

Last year, on the occasion of World Environment Day, PM Modi appealed to the people to plant a tree in their mother's name. He had planted a peepal tree at a park in New Delhi. The Prime Minister urged the countrymen as well as people from all over the world to plant a tree with their mother or in her name, which will be a precious gift.

During her visit, President Murmu met members of the 6000-strong Indian community at an event where she asked them to be brand ambassadors of the country. She underlined that the Indian community grew fourfold in the central European country.

Infrastructure is at the core of India’s development strategy, with progress being made through transformational initiatives such as Gati Shakti, Bharat Mala, Sagarmala and Smart Cities, she said.

"The Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative is transforming India into a global manufacturing hub by offloading overseas production, reducing import dependence and fostering innovation.

"Our youths have made India the third-largest startup hub in the world, with India now being a global powerhouse for e-commerce, AI and many other sectors."