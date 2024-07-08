PM Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at President's house in Moscow | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARENDRAMODI PM Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at President's house in Moscow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at the President's house. Following their private meeting, the two leaders will continue their discussions over dinner.

Putin and PM Modi to hold extensive talks on Tuesday

President Putin will engage in extensive discussions with PM Modi on Tuesday, featuring both one-on-one and delegation-level talks. The announcement was made by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday, as reported by the state-owned TASS news agency.

Meeting schedule

The talks are set to begin around noon and will include a private conversation followed by Russian-Indian discussions over an official breakfast. Notably, there will be no joint press statements post-meeting, as the Kremlin aims to focus on a comprehensive exchange of views during the sessions.

Economic focus and Ukraine conflict

While the economic agenda will be a principal focus at the summit, sources indicate that Prime Minister Modi will likely express that "a solution can't be found on the battlefield" regarding the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This stance aligns with India's long-standing viewpoint, emphasising diplomatic resolutions over military engagements.

Trade imbalance and recruitment concerns

India aims to address the trade imbalance with Russia, exacerbated by increased energy imports. Proposals will be presented to enhance trade in consumables, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and services, along with digital space opportunities. Additionally, India will strongly raise the issue of Indian nationals recruited into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, seeking their expeditious discharge.

Order of St. Andrew

Prime Minister Modi will receive Russia's highest state decoration, the Order of St. Andrew, on Tuesday, an honor announced in 2019.

Informal and official meetings

An informal meeting between the leaders is expected later this evening, with formal talks scheduled for Tuesday. The Kremlin has not disclosed specific details about the location or the content of the informal meeting, but it assured updates on all developments.

Strategic partnership and annual summit

This visit marks Modi's first trip to Russia since the Ukraine conflict began in February 2022 and his first in his third term as prime minister. The 22nd India-Russia annual summit, the highest institutional dialogue mechanism between the two nations, will focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in energy, security, trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges. The last summit was held on December 6, 2021, in New Delhi.

