PM Modi responds to Russia-Ukraine conflict, says 'India is not neutral; it is in favour of peace'

In response to a question on India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM Modi said, "India is not neutral; it is in favour of peace." PM Modi made his remark in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit Washington Published : Feb 14, 2025 3:52 IST, Updated : Feb 14, 2025 3:59 IST
In response to a question on India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM Modi said, "India is not neutral; it is in favour of peace." PM Modi made his remark in the presence of US President Donald Trump. 

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the US, also appreciated Trump's 'national interest supreme' moto, adding, "Like President Trump, it is a great fortune for me to keep the interests of India supreme and work." 

During his meeting with Trump, PM Modi congratulated Trump on his election victory, as he added, "People of India gave me an opportunity to serve as PM for the third time...in this term, I have the opportunity to work with President Trump once again for the next 4 years, and it is a great pleasure. I can say from my past experience of working with you in your first term, we will continue to advance India-US strategic partnership with the same bond, same trust and the same excitement"

