PM Modi receives warm welcome from members of Indian diaspora as he arrives in Croatia | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora as he arrives at a hotel in Croatia. After the grand welcome, he greeted and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Zagreb.

On his arrival at the hotel, PM Modi was welcomed by the members of the Indian diaspora who greeted him with slogans like "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai." There was also a dance performance in traditional Indian attires.

First-ever visit by an Indian PM to Croatia

At the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia, Andrej Plenković, PM Modi is paying an official visit to Croatia. This is the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship.

In a special gesture, Andrej Plenković received PM Modi at the airport. "A short while ago, landed in Zagreb, Croatia. This is a special visit, the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to a valued European partner. I am grateful to Prime Minister Andrej Plenković for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport," PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Plenković said that PM Modi's visit came at an important geopolitical moment. "We welcomed Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi to Zagreb! This is the first ever visit by the Prime Minister of India - the most populous country in the world, which comes at an important geopolitical moment," Plenković said on X.

He said the two countries are starting a new chapter in their relations and are creating conditions for strengthening bilateral cooperation in multiple areas and sectors.

Historic milestone in India-Croatia relationship

"Marking a historic milestone in the India-Croatia relationship. PM @narendramodi lands in Zagreb, Croatia. This is the first ever visit by an Indian PM to Croatia. As a special gesture, warmly received by PM @AndrejPlenkovic at the airport with a ceremonial welcome," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

PM Modi arrived in Croatia from Canada on the last leg of his three-nation visit. In Canada, the Prime Minister attended the G7 summit and held talks with several world leaders. He had earlier visited Cyprus as part of the tour.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Plenkovic and meet President Zoran Milanovic.

"I look forward to my visit to the Republic of Croatia and meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic," Modi said in a statement before his departure in New Delhi on Sunday.

