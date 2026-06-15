PM Modi receives Slovakia's highest honour, his 33rd international recognition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Slovakia's highest civilian honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), during his visit to Bratislava on Monday, marking the 33rd international award bestowed upon him by a foreign nation. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini presented the prestigious honour in recognition of PM Modi's contributions to strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing India's global engagement.
The award comes during PM Modi's landmark visit to Slovakia, making him the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country since its independence in 1993.
The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) is the highest state decoration of the Slovak Republic and is awarded by the President of Slovakia to foreign dignitaries for exceptional contributions to developing friendly relations with Slovakia and for advancing its foreign policy interests and international standing.
PM Modi expresses gratitude
Expressing gratitude after receiving the honour, PM Modi dedicated the award to the people of India and the enduring partnership between the two nations.
In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Honoured to receive The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) in Bratislava this evening. My gratitude to the people and Government of Slovakia for this honour, which belongs to the 140 crore people of India. I dedicate this award to the enduring friendship between India and Slovakia."
33rd international recognition
The recognition adds another milestone to PM Modi's diplomatic outreach, with the Slovak honour becoming the 33rd international award conferred on him by a foreign government during his tenure.
|Country
|Award
|Year
|Saudi Arabia
|Order of King Abdulaziz
|2016
|Afghanistan
|Order of Amanullah Khan
|2016
|Palestine
|Order of the State of Palestine
|2018
|Maldives
|Order of Izzuddin
|2019
|UAE
|Order of Zayed
|2019
|Bahrain
|Order of the Renaissance
|2019
|US
|Legion of Merit
|2020
|Fiji
|Order of Fiji
|2023
|Papua New Guinea
|Order of Logohu
|2023
|Egypt
|Order of the Nile
|2023
|France
|Legion of Honour
|2023
|Greece
|Order of Honour
|2023
|Bhutan
|Order of the Dragon King
|2024
|Russia
|Order of St. Andrew
|2024
|Nigeria
|Order of the Niger
|2024
|Dominica
|Dominica Award of Honour
|2024
|Guyana
|Order of Excellence of Guyana
|2024
|Kuwait
|Order of Mubarak the Great
|2024
|Barbados
|Order of Freedom of Barbados
|2025
|Mauritius
|Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean
|2025
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana
|2025
|Cyprus
|Order of Makarios III
|2026
|Ghana
|Order of the Star of Ghana
|2025
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago
|2025
|Brazil
|Order of the Southern Cross
|2025
|Namibia
|Order of the Welwitschia
|2025
|Ethiopia
|Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia
|2025
|Oman
|Order of Oman
|2025
|Israel
|Medal of the Knesset
|2026
|Sweden
|Order of the Polar Star
|2026
|Norway
|Norwegian Order of Merit
|2026
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