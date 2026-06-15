PM Modi receives Slovakia's highest honour, his 33rd international recognition

Bratislava:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Slovakia's highest civilian honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), during his visit to Bratislava on Monday, marking the 33rd international award bestowed upon him by a foreign nation. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini presented the prestigious honour in recognition of PM Modi's contributions to strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing India's global engagement.

The award comes during PM Modi's landmark visit to Slovakia, making him the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country since its independence in 1993.

The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) is the highest state decoration of the Slovak Republic and is awarded by the President of Slovakia to foreign dignitaries for exceptional contributions to developing friendly relations with Slovakia and for advancing its foreign policy interests and international standing.

PM Modi expresses gratitude

Expressing gratitude after receiving the honour, PM Modi dedicated the award to the people of India and the enduring partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Honoured to receive The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) in Bratislava this evening. My gratitude to the people and Government of Slovakia for this honour, which belongs to the 140 crore people of India. I dedicate this award to the enduring friendship between India and Slovakia."

33rd international recognition

The recognition adds another milestone to PM Modi's diplomatic outreach, with the Slovak honour becoming the 33rd international award conferred on him by a foreign government during his tenure.

Country Award Year Saudi Arabia Order of King Abdulaziz 2016 Afghanistan Order of Amanullah Khan 2016 Palestine Order of the State of Palestine 2018 Maldives Order of Izzuddin 2019 UAE Order of Zayed 2019 Bahrain Order of the Renaissance 2019 US Legion of Merit 2020 Fiji Order of Fiji 2023 Papua New Guinea Order of Logohu 2023 Egypt Order of the Nile 2023 France Legion of Honour 2023 Greece Order of Honour 2023 Bhutan Order of the Dragon King 2024 Russia Order of St. Andrew 2024 Nigeria Order of the Niger 2024 Dominica Dominica Award of Honour 2024 Guyana Order of Excellence of Guyana 2024 Kuwait Order of Mubarak the Great 2024 Barbados Order of Freedom of Barbados 2025 Mauritius Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean 2025 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana 2025 Cyprus Order of Makarios III 2026 Ghana Order of the Star of Ghana 2025 Trinidad and Tobago Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago 2025 Brazil Order of the Southern Cross 2025 Namibia Order of the Welwitschia 2025 Ethiopia Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia 2025 Oman Order of Oman 2025 Israel Medal of the Knesset 2026 Sweden Order of the Polar Star 2026 Norway Norwegian Order of Merit 2026

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