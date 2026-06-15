June 15, 2026
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PM Modi receives Slovakia's highest honour, his 33rd international recognition

Reported ByDevendra Parashar  Edited ByArushi Jaiswal  
Published: ,Updated:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Slovakia since its independence in 1993. He held he talks with President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico and interacted with business leaders.

Slovakia confers its highest honour, The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) on PM Narendra Modi.
Slovakia confers its highest honour, The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) on PM Narendra Modi. Image Source : Reporter
Bratislava:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Slovakia's highest civilian honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), during his visit to Bratislava on Monday, marking the 33rd international award bestowed upon him by a foreign nation. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini presented the prestigious honour in recognition of PM Modi's contributions to strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing India's global engagement.

The award comes during PM Modi's landmark visit to Slovakia, making him the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country since its independence in 1993.

The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) is the highest state decoration of the Slovak Republic and is awarded by the President of Slovakia to foreign dignitaries for exceptional contributions to developing friendly relations with Slovakia and for advancing its foreign policy interests and international standing.

PM Modi expresses gratitude

Expressing gratitude after receiving the honour, PM Modi dedicated the award to the people of India and the enduring partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Honoured to receive The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) in Bratislava this evening. My gratitude to the people and Government of Slovakia for this honour, which belongs to the 140 crore people of India. I dedicate this award to the enduring friendship between India and Slovakia."

33rd international recognition

The recognition adds another milestone to PM Modi's diplomatic outreach, with the Slovak honour becoming the 33rd international award conferred on him by a foreign government during his tenure. 

Country Award Year
Saudi Arabia Order of King Abdulaziz 2016
Afghanistan Order of Amanullah Khan 2016
Palestine Order of the State of Palestine 2018
Maldives Order of Izzuddin 2019
UAE Order of Zayed 2019
Bahrain Order of the Renaissance 2019
US Legion of Merit 2020
Fiji Order of Fiji 2023
Papua New Guinea Order of Logohu 2023
Egypt Order of the Nile 2023
France Legion of Honour 2023
Greece  Order of Honour 2023
Bhutan Order of the Dragon King 2024
Russia  Order of St. Andrew 2024
Nigeria  Order of the Niger 2024
Dominica  Dominica Award of Honour  2024
Guyana  Order of Excellence of Guyana 2024
Kuwait  Order of Mubarak the Great 2024
Barbados  Order of Freedom of Barbados 2025
Mauritius  Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean 2025
Sri Lanka  Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana 2025
Cyprus  Order of Makarios III 2026
Ghana Order of the Star of Ghana 2025
Trinidad and Tobago Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago 2025
Brazil  Order of the Southern Cross 2025
Namibia  Order of the Welwitschia  2025
Ethiopia  Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia 2025
Oman Order of Oman 2025
Israel  Medal of the Knesset 2026
Sweden  Order of the Polar Star 2026
Norway  Norwegian Order of Merit  2026
 

Also Read: PM Modi lands in Slovakia on historic visit, first by an Indian PM since 1993: What's on agenda?

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