PM Modi receives historic Bhojpuri welcome in Trinidad and Tobago, to be honoured with nation's highest award Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome in Trinidad and Tobago, becoming the first Indian PM to visit in 25 years. During his two-day trip, he will be awarded the nation’s highest honour and hold key bilateral talks to strengthen ties.

In a rare and symbolic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with full honours and vibrant cultural celebrations as he landed in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, marking the first Indian prime ministerial visit to the Caribbean nation in over two decades.

Grand airport welcome with Indian touch

PM Modi arrived at Piarco International Airport early on July 4, where he was received by Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who wore traditional Indian attire for the occasion. In an unprecedented diplomatic gesture, the entire cabinet — 38 ministers and 4 Members of Parliament — were also present, many dressed in Indian clothing.

Cultural performances filled the air with the sounds of Bhojpuri Chautaal and bhajans, while several locals dressed as characters from Indian mythology greeted the Indian leader, showcasing the deep cultural ties between the two nations.

Guard of honour and ceremonial reception

Prime Minister Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and inspected a Guard of Honour at the airport. He took time to greet members of the Indian community gathered at the venue, who welcomed him with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Modi, Modi”. An orchestra and devotional singers added to the warm and festive atmosphere.

During his visit, PM Modi also met members of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago and praised their contributions to the country's development. He noted that the diaspora had not only achieved success in various fields but also remained deeply connected to Indian culture.

"Many people from India made their way to Trinidad & Tobago years ago. Over the years, they distinguished themselves in several fields and are enriching Trinidad & Tobago's development journey. At the same time, they have retained a connection with India and are also passionate about Indian culture. Grateful to the local Indian community for an unforgettable welcome in Port of Spain." PM wrote on X.

Historic firsts and prestigious honour

This visit marks Modi's first official trip to Trinidad and Tobago as Prime Minister, and it is also the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM to the country since 1999. During the two-day trip, Modi will be conferred the Order of Trinidad and Tobago, the country’s highest civilian award, for his efforts in strengthening India’s global partnerships.

PM Modi highlights strong cultural ties in Port of Spain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a vibrant community programme in Port of Spain, where he was warmly welcomed by the Indian diaspora and local dignitaries. Sharing his experience on X, he wrote, “The community programme in Port of Spain was spectacular. The energy and warmth of the people made it truly unforgettable. Evidently, our cultural bonds shine brightly!”

PM Modi also expressed gratitude for the presence of Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, stating, "Today's community programme in Port of Spain was made even more special by the distinguished presence of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. I thank her for the kind words and the emphasis on strong India-Trinidad & Tobago friendship."

T&T PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar showers praise on PM Modi

During the community event in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar delivered a heartfelt tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling his visit a profound honour and not just a diplomatic formality. She hailed him as a visionary, transformational leader who has empowered over a billion citizens, modernised India's economy, and elevated the nation's global stature.

Recalling his earlier visit in 2002 as a cultural ambassador, she noted how PM Modi has since become a global statesman whose influence transcends borders. Praising his compassion during the global pandemic, she highlighted India's Vaccine Maitri initiative, saying it was not just diplomacy but an act of kinship and humanity. In recognition of his leadership and commitment to the Indian diaspora, she announced that Trinidad and Tobago would confer upon him the nation’s highest civilian honour, the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

Bilateral talks to strengthen ties

Prime Minister Modi will hold high-level discussions with President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Talks are expected to focus on key sectors such as trade, energy, technology, and cultural cooperation.

“This visit will further cement bilateral ties between our nations. Looking forward to addressing a community programme in a few hours from now,” PM Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Address to joint session of Parliament

In a symbolic affirmation of the close ties between India and Trinidad and Tobago, Modi is scheduled to address a Joint Session of the Parliament in Port of Spain. His speech will underline the historical and cultural bonds that link the two nations and outline a vision for future collaboration.

Community event in Couva

Later in the day, PM Modi will attend a special community event at the National Cycling Velodrome in Couva, where he will engage with members of the Indian diaspora and prominent local figures. The event is expected to highlight the significant contribution of the Indian-origin community to Trinidadian society.