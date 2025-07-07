PM Modi presents cultural and spiritual symbols to leaders of Argentina and Trinidad and Tobago | See pics The symbolic tokens, gifted to the top leadership of Argentina and Trinidad and Tobago, highlighted the intricate craftsmanship and deep-rooted traditions of Indian artisans.

Rio de Janeiro:

During his official visit to Argentina and Trinidad and Tobago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried with him a rich array of handcrafted Indian gifts, offering a vibrant display of the country's artistic and cultural legacy. These symbolic tokens, gifted to the top leadership of Argentina and Trinidad and Tobago, highlighted the intricate craftsmanship and deep-rooted traditions of Indian artisans.

In Buenos Aires, PM Modi presented Argentina's President Javier Milei with a striking hand-etched silver lion mounted on a base of Fuchsite stone. The gift represents a fusion of Rajasthan’s famed metalwork and gemstone artistry. The silver lion, with its detailed engraving, embodies courage and leadership, while the base—crafted from Fuchsite, known as the "Stone of Healing and Resilience"—adds a layer of natural elegance and meaning. Entirely made by skilled Rajasthani artisans, the piece is a testament to India’s mineral-rich resources and artisanal finesse.

PM Modi gifts traditional Madhubani painting to Argentina’s Vice President

Adding another touch of cultural depth to his visit, Prime Minister Modi also gifted a traditional Madhubani painting to Argentina’s Vice President Victoria Eugenia Villarruel. This particular artwork, featuring the Sun, celebrates one of India’s oldest and most vibrant folk art traditions from the Mithila region of Bihar. Characterised by bold lines, intricate patterns, and the use of natural colours, Madhubani paintings have long been used to decorate homes during festivals—believed to usher in prosperity and ward off negative energy.

The gifted painting portrays the Sun as a central figure, radiating energy and life, framed by elaborate floral borders and densely packed motifs, true to the classic Madhubani style. Beyond its decorative appeal, the piece stands as a vivid symbol of India’s enduring connection to nature, tradition, and storytelling through art.

Before touching down in Argentina, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Trinidad and Tobago as part of the second leg of his ongoing five-nation diplomatic tour. In Port of Spain, PM Modi offered deeply symbolic gifts to the Caribbean nation’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, reflecting India’s spiritual and cultural heritage rooted in Ayodhya.

PM Modi gifts traditional 'Kalash' to Trinidad and Tobago's PM

As a mark of reverence and spiritual connection, PM Modi gifted a traditional "Kalash" filled with sacred water from the holy River Sarayu. This sacred river flows through Ayodhya—the revered birthplace of Lord Ram—and holds immense significance in Hindu belief, where its waters are considered purifying and spiritually uplifting. The Kalash, crafted in metal, symbolises abundance, purity, and divine blessings. Often used in rituals, it represents the sacred essence of life and is believed to bestow peace, protection, and spiritual well-being.

Silver replica of the Ram Temple

Along with the Kalash, PM Modi also presented a beautifully handcrafted silver replica of the Ayodhya Ram Temple to his Trinidadian counterpart. Meticulously created by artisans from Uttar Pradesh, the miniature structure reflects the grandeur and intricate architecture of the Shri Ram Temple. Cast entirely in pure silver, this elegant piece embodies devotion, dharma, and the timeless values associated with Lord Ram. The replica is more than a decorative artefact—it is a tribute to Ayodhya’s rich spiritual and cultural history, and a symbol of India’s deep-rooted tradition of sacred art. Whether placed in a worship space or kept as a cherished token, it serves as a powerful reminder of India’s cultural pride and spiritual values.

ALSO READ: PM Modi gifts Kashmiri silk carpet to Cyprus President and silver clutch purse to first lady | See pics