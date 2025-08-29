PM Modi to be presented Shorinzan Temple's Daruma Doll: Know about the Indian connection of Japanese tradition PM Modi Japan visit: In modern times, presenting a Daruma doll to dignitaries signifies goodwill, friendship, and shared aspirations for success.

Tokyo:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be presented with a traditional Daruma doll by the chief priest of the Shorinzan Temple on Friday, during the first day in Tokyo, as part of a key visit to Japan to bolster ties with India and strengthen the decades-old partnership.

The Shorinzan Daruma-ji Temple is a famous Buddhist temple located in Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture in Japan. It was founded in 1697 by the Zen monk Shorinzan Shinetsu.

The temple is regarded as the birthplace of the Daruma doll tradition. Local farmers began making these dolls in the 18th century as lucky charms to pray for good harvests and protection from misfortune.

Significance of the Daruma doll ritual

In modern times, presenting a Daruma doll to dignitaries signifies goodwill, friendship, and shared aspirations for success. Since its origins are linked to Bodhidharma from India, the gesture also symbolises the historic cultural bridge between India and Japan.

The process of gifting a Daruma consists of painting the doll's one eye while making a wish or setting a goal. Once the wish is fulfilled, the second eye is painted, symbolising success. This practice has made the Daruma doll a popular gift to leaders, guests, or individuals embarking on important journeys.

Historic connection of Daruma dolls with India

The Daruma doll is modelled after Bodhidharma, a Buddhist monk from southern India (widely believed to be from either Tamil Nadu or Kerala) who travelled to China in the 5th-6th century. Bodhidharma is traditionally credited as the founder of Zen Buddhism in Japan.

The Shorinzan Daruma Temple in Takasaki, Japan, is dedicated to Bodhidharma. It became the centre of Daruma doll production during the Edo period. The doll itself is a talisman of perseverance and good luck.

In Japan, Bodhidharma came to be known as Daruma. His image inspired the creation of Daruma dolls, round, hollow figures representing resilience, good fortune, and the spirit of "falling seven times, standing up eight."

The dolls became symbols of perseverance, echoing Bodhidharma’s dedication to meditation.

Also Read: