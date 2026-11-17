Manila:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the oldest gurudwara in the Philippines and led the foundation-stone-laying ceremony for the redevelopment of the iconic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila, which has a history spanning more than a century.

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Senator Francis Joseph Escudero and Manila Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno were also present at the ceremony. During the event, Prime Minister Modi also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and the Sikh community.

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'Feeling very blessed'

PM Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the Philippines, said he felt "very blessed" to visit the over a century-old Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila. "Feeling very blessed to be at the Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila," he said.

The Prime Minister performed 'kar seva' (voluntary service) today at the historic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila. This gurudwara is over 100 years old; it was established in 1929 by members of the Punjabi community who had migrated to Manila from India. It is currently undergoing reconstruction.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi led the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the redevelopment of the oldest gurudwara in Manila. "The Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara has stood as a testament to the vibrant India-Philippines cultural and people-to-people ties for over a century," it said.

The Gurudwara was established in 1901 and formally organised in 1903. It was registered as Khalsa Diwan in 1924, according to the MEA. "The Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara holds the unique distinction of being the oldest Gurudwara in the Philippines. It continues to play an important role through its spiritual, cultural, and philanthropic activities for the Sikh and other communities in Manila," the MEA said in a statement.

The Ministry further noted that the Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara continues to serve as a "vital bridge" between the Indian-Sikh community and Philippine society.

PM Modi's visit to the Philippines

PM Modi arrived in Manila on Monday to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, hosted by the Philippines in its capacity as ASEAN Chair for 2026. The visit aims to strengthen India's ties with Southeast Asian and East Asian nations and provide an opportunity to discuss key regional and global challenges.

The ASEAN-India Summit will review progress in implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two sides, including the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026–2030. Leaders will also assess existing areas of cooperation and discuss the future course of engagement between India and ASEAN member states.

Established in 1967, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises 11 countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. India, the United States, China, Japan and Australia are among its dialogue partners. ASEAN is regarded as one of the most influential regional organisations.

The 21st East Asia Summit, meanwhile, will provide a platform for leaders to exchange views on major regional and global developments and discuss issues of common concern involving ASEAN and other participating countries.

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