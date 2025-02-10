PM Modi on meeting Trump ahead of US visit: 'Opportunity to build upon our collaboration'

Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi with Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his visit to the United States would be an opportunity to build upon the success of his collaboration with Donald Trump, US president, in his first term. He said this in his departure statement as he embarks on his visit to France from where he will reach the US.

He said, "From France, I will proceed on a two-day visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump. I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump." Emphasising it to be the first meeting with Trump after he made a comeback, he recalled 2019 when both leaders worked together. He said, "Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US."

Talking about his agenda for the visit, PM Modi, in his departure statement, said, "This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world."

Notably, PM Modi has embarked on his visit to France. He will be in France for two days from February 10 to 12. He will co-chair the AI Summit in Paris and will hold a bilateral with French President Macron. From there, he will embark to the US on the second leg of his visit.