‘RSS gave me purpose, India gave me strength’: PM Modi on Lex Fridman podcast | VIDEO PM Narendra Modi, in a conversation with podcaster Lex Fridman, said whenever we speak of peace, world listens to us because India is land of Gautam Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. He said his strength comes not from his name but from the support of 1.4 billion Indians and the nation’s cultural heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a conversation with popular American podcaster Lex Fridman, said India’s voice for peace resonates globally because it is the land of Gautam Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. Speaking on the podcast, he emphasised that India's cultural and spiritual legacy continues to guide the world. “My strength lies not in my name, but in the backing of 1.4 billion Indians and the country’s timeless culture and heritage,” said PM Modi. “When I shake hands with world leaders, it’s not Modi doing so, it’s 1.4 billion Indians.”

Reflecting on his ideological grounding, he said he feels fortunate to have imbibed life’s core values through his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “RSS taught me that the nation is everything and that social service is service to God,” he said, adding that the organisation gives its members a strong sense of purpose.

Modi also highlighted the RSS’s contribution to education through initiatives like Vidya Bharti, which runs 70,000 schools across India, educating over 3 million students. “There is no bigger swayamsevi sangh in the world than the RSS,” he said, as the organisation marks 100 years of its journey.